For members
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
What changes in France in November 2022
Fuel price cap extended, extra financial support for lone parents, new advertising rules, holidays and a big wine event - here's what's happening in France in November.
Published: 26 October 2022 08:53 CEST
(Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
From zombie events to holidays, a traffic warning, another strike day and a festival of chocolate - here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 24 October 2022 08:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments