Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Explained: France’s plan for autumn flu and Covid vaccine campaigns

France is finalising plans for its regular flu vaccination campaign, which this year will be combined with booster shots of the Covid vaccine - here's what you need to know about getting your shots.

Published: 8 September 2022 15:23 CEST
Explained: France's plan for autumn flu and Covid vaccine campaigns
A nurse gives a flu shot (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

The campaign is set to begin in mid-October, which is when seasonal influenza vaccine campaigns typically begin in France. In 2021, the campaign was launched on October 22nd, but the precise date for this year’s campaign has not yet been published.

French health authorities decided to couple the two vaccine campaigns particularly because “of the similarity of the populations concerned by the two campaigns” – particularly the elderly, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women. 

The French medical regulator Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) stressed on September 5th that “a Covid epidemic rebound cannot be excluded in the coming weeks.” They recommend that those at high risk from Covid should not wait to get a new booster shot.

The flu campaign

France’s fall vaccination campaign will encourage at risk people to get both vaccines simultaneously.

Although full details of the campaign have so far not been published, France generally opens up the flu vaccine first to those in high-risk groups, for whom the vaccine is free. It is then opened up to everyone, but if you do not fall into one of the recommended categories you may have to pay – last year the shots were €6.

Eligible, at-risk people will begin to receive flu shot vouchers from September, according to French government website service-public. Once you receive your flu vaccine voucher, you can take it to a pharmacist who will provide you with a vaccine free of charge. 

READ MORE: How to get the flu vaccine in France

If this is your first time getting a flu shot in France, and you are part of the recommended group (below), you must first consult your primary care physician, who will prescribe the vaccine to you. Then you can bring that prescription to the pharmacist who will provide you with the vaccine.

French public health authorities strongly recommend the seasonal flu vaccine for the most vulnerable people, namely: 

  • People aged 65 and over
  • People with heart or respiratory disease
  • People with chronic liver disease with or without cirrhosis
  • People suffering from obesity
  • Pregnant women
  • Cruise ship and airplane crews and personnel accompanying travel groups (guides)
  • Vaccination of caregivers and people looking after young children or the elderly is strongly recommended.

Physicians, midwives, nurses, and pharmacists are capable of delivering flu shots in France. However, for nurses and pharmacists there are some specific guidelines. Nurses can only vaccinate those without a prescription as long as they are over 16 and do not have certain allergies. The same goes for pharmacists, who must also record the vaccination in the medical records of the person being vaccinated.

Covid boosters

At present a second Covid vaccine booster shot is available only to high-risk groups, and the government has not mentioned expanding this to the general population.

You can find out if you are eligible HERE.

What about new dual-strain Covid vaccines?

A second Covid vaccine booster shot is already available for people in high-risk groups, using the existing versions of the vaccine.

However as of September 8th, the European Medicines Agency had approved two Omicron adapted Covid-19 booster vaccines., made by Pfizer and Moderna.

France’s HAS published a press release on September 5th saying that the dual-strain vaccines already authorised by the EMA will be available in France “in October” and “will certainly have a place in the vaccination strategy.”

However, as the EMA review of vaccines adapted to BA.4 and Ba.5 variants is scheduled to become available in mid-September, France’s health authorities would prefer to “wait for other dual-strain vaccines” before updating the vaccine strategy.

What is the current Covid-19 situation?

As of September 7th, Covid-19 hospitalisations were at a nine month low, as shown in the graph below:

In terms of new cases, France was averaging at 16,291 per day as of September 7th.

What about monkeypox?

Ahead of the fall campaign, French health authorities also issued a press release explaining that getting a Covid-19 vaccine and a Monkeypox vaccine at the same time does not pose a health risk to the patient, and is indeed possible. 

The monkeypox vaccine is already available in France to at-risk groups.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in France?

As of early September, the number of new monkeypox cases across Europe had been on the decline. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that in mid-July about 400 new cases were identified each day in mid-July, and in early September that amount is closer to 100 new cases per day.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

‘Serious malfunctions’ at French research unit headed by Didier Raoult

A criminal investigation is set to begin into the Marseille research unit headed by controversial scientist Didier Raoult, after a report found "serious malfunctions".

Published: 7 September 2022 11:55 CEST
'Serious malfunctions' at French research unit headed by Didier Raoult

The findings of the joint investigation into the IHU at Marseille by the Inspection générale des affaires sociales (IGAS) and the  l’Inspection générale de l’éducation, du sport et de la recherche (IGESR) prompted Health Minister François Braun and Research Minister Sylvie Retailleau to refer the unit to the city’s public prosecutor, urging it to investigate “serious malfunctions” at the institution.

Raoult was head of the unit from its foundation in 2011 until his retirement this summer.

The controversial microbiologist gained significant worldwide attention during the Covid-19 pandemic for his vociferous promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, despite a lack of evidence on its effectiveness.

READ ALSO Five minutes to understand: Whatever happened to French professor Didier Raoult?

He was succeeded as director by Pierre-Edouard Fournier.

The ministers said that a number of issues highlighted in the latest report are “likely to constitute offences or serious breaches of health or research regulations”.

Fournier, and the institute’s seven founding members – including the University of Aix-Marseille, Assistance Publique-Hospitals de Marseille, the Research Institute for Development or the army health service – will now be summoned by their supervisory bodies to “implement a proactive action plan as soon as possible” which “will condition the continuation of the activity of the IHU-MI and its funding by the State”, according to the joint communiqué of the ministers.

The IHU was already under judicial investigation for “forgery in writing”, “use of forgery in writing”, and “interventional research involving a human person not justified by his usual care without obtaining the opinion of the committee for the protection of persons and the authorisation of the Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM),” the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

In an earlier report, the ANSM had noted “serious breaches of the regulations for research involving humans”, during some clinical trials.

READ ALSO Maverick French Covid doctor reprimanded over ‘breaches’ in clinical trials

François Crémieux, the director of Marseille public hospitals, told local newspaper La Provence on Tuesday that the establishment “shares the observation of managerial excesses of certain hospital-university managers occupying key functions within the infectious diseases division”.

“The legitimacy of the IHU has been affected. It has lost its scientific credibility. It must now be regained. 800 highly skilled professionals work there every day,” he added.

Raoult bit back at the report in a tweet, saying: “I regret that the IGAS/IGAENR mission does not take into account the detailed legal and scientific response that I have provided”.

Separately, Raoult will be in court on Friday as his defamation case against Karine Lacombe, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Sorbonne University Faculty of Medicine, comes before judges.

SHOW COMMENTS