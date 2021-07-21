Calendar: School and public holidays in France in 2022

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools close for the summer at the end of the previous school year on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, and children will return - as usual - on Thursday, September 1st.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The holidays will then break down as follows:</span></p><p><b>Toussaint</b></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, October 21st. 2022;</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Monday, November 7th.</span></li></ul><p><b>Christmas</b></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, December 16th;</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For the last two major holidays of the 2022/23 school year, the country is divided into three zones. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The map below shows how the country is divided up:</span></p>[caption id="attachment_647667" align="aligncenter" width="621"]<a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/actualites/A15047"><img class="wp-image-647667 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Screenshot-190.jpg" alt="" width="621" height="248" /></a> Image: service-public.fr[/caption]<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The dates for the Winter and Spring holidays are as follows:</span></p><p><b>Winter Half term</b></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone A schools</strong> (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, Poitiers)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 3rd, 2023</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Monday, February 20th.</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone B schools</strong> (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 10th;</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Monday, February 27th.</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone C schools</strong> (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 17th;</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Monday, March 6th.</span></li></ul><p><b>Spring holiday</b></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone A schools</strong> (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, Poitiers)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 7th, 2023</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Monday, April 24th.</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone B schools</strong> (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 14th;</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Tuesday, May 2nd.</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zone C schools</strong> (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 21st;</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pupils return to class: Tuesday, May 9th.</span></li></ul><p><b>Grandes Vacances</b></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">The summer holidays begin at the end of classes on Friday, July 7th, 2023.</span></li></ul><p><b>Public holidays in France in 2022</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, if you are already looking that far ahead, we have compiled a list of public holidays in France in 2022. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In total there are 11 public holidays every year, apart from in Alsace-Lorraine where people get 13 days off for historical reasons – </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190419/good-friday-why-only-some-people-are-on-holiday-in-france-today"><span style="font-weight: 400;">that's explained here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However all public holidays in France are taken on the day they fall on that year, rather than being moved to the nearest Monday as is the case in some other countries.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If a public holiday falls on a Monday or a Friday, it means a nice long weekend. If it falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday it means that people can </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">faire le pont</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (do the bridge) or take one day of their annual holiday entitlement to create a nice four-day break.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But if the holiday falls on a Saturday or a Sunday, then the holiday is lost.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In 2022, seven of France's 11 <em>jours fériés</em> fall on weekdays - with New Year’s Day, May Day, VE Day, and Christmas Day all on weekends.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But if you’re patient, 2023 looks good for public holidays, with only two falling on a weekend - and no fewer than four falling on weekdays in May alone.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">December 25th is the only official holiday day over Christmas in France – December 24th and 26th are normal working days, so that means no extra day off for Christmas unless your bosses are feeling generous.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Four holidays fall on either a Monday or a Friday, cutting down options to </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">faire le pont</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Holidays that can be 'bridged' in 2022 are Ascension Day on Thursday, May 26th, the Fête Nationale on Thursday, July 14th, and Toussaint, on Tuesday, November 1st. One day's holiday could get you four days off as part of a long weekend.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here is the full list of 2022 holidays in France:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Saturday, January 1st – New Year's Day </span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Monday, April 18th – Easter Monday</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sunday, May 1st – May Day</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sunday, May 8th – VE Day</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thursday, May 26th – Ascension</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Monday, June 6th – <em>Pentecost</em></span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thursday, July 14th – Fête Nationale</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Monday, August 15th – Assumption</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tuesday, November 1st – Toussaint (All Saints)</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Friday, November 11th – Armistice Day</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sunday, December 25th – Christmas</span></li></ul><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190610/what-is-the-french-public-holiday-where-you-may-have-to-work-with-no-pay">Pentecost: The French public holiday when people work for free</a></strong></p>
