Calendar: School and public holidays in France in 2022

Schools close for the summer at the end of the previous school year on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, and children will return – as usual – on Thursday, September 1st.

The holidays will then break down as follows:

Toussaint

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, October 21st. 2022;

Pupils return to class: Monday, November 7th.

Christmas

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, December 16th;

Pupils return to class: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

For the last two major holidays of the 2022/23 school year, the country is divided into three zones.

The map below shows how the country is divided up:

The dates for the Winter and Spring holidays are as follows:

Winter Half term

Zone A schools (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, Poitiers)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 3rd, 2023

Pupils return to class: Monday, February 20th.

Zone B schools (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 10th;

Pupils return to class: Monday, February 27th.

Zone C schools (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, February 17th;

Pupils return to class: Monday, March 6th.

Spring holiday

Zone A schools (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, Poitiers)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 7th, 2023

Pupils return to class: Monday, April 24th.

Zone B schools (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 14th;

Pupils return to class: Tuesday, May 2nd.

Zone C schools (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles)

Schools break up at the end of classes: Friday, April 21st;

Pupils return to class: Tuesday, May 9th.

Grandes Vacances

The summer holidays begin at the end of classes on Friday, July 7th, 2023.

Public holidays in France in 2022

Meanwhile, if you are already looking that far ahead, we have compiled a list of public holidays in France in 2022.

In total there are 11 public holidays every year, apart from in Alsace-Lorraine where people get 13 days off for historical reasons – that’s explained here.

However all public holidays in France are taken on the day they fall on that year, rather than being moved to the nearest Monday as is the case in some other countries.

If a public holiday falls on a Monday or a Friday, it means a nice long weekend. If it falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday it means that people can faire le pont (do the bridge) or take one day of their annual holiday entitlement to create a nice four-day break.

But if the holiday falls on a Saturday or a Sunday, then the holiday is lost.

In 2022, seven of France’s 11 jours fériés fall on weekdays – with New Year’s Day, May Day, VE Day, and Christmas Day all on weekends.

But if you’re patient, 2023 looks good for public holidays, with only two falling on a weekend – and no fewer than four falling on weekdays in May alone.

December 25th is the only official holiday day over Christmas in France – December 24th and 26th are normal working days, so that means no extra day off for Christmas unless your bosses are feeling generous.

Four holidays fall on either a Monday or a Friday, cutting down options to faire le pont. Holidays that can be ‘bridged’ in 2022 are Ascension Day on Thursday, May 26th, the Fête Nationale on Thursday, July 14th, and Toussaint, on Tuesday, November 1st. One day’s holiday could get you four days off as part of a long weekend.

Here is the full list of 2022 holidays in France:

Saturday, January 1st – New Year’s Day

Monday, April 18th – Easter Monday

Sunday, May 1st – May Day

Sunday, May 8th – VE Day

Thursday, May 26th – Ascension

Monday, June 6th – Pentecost

Thursday, July 14th – Fête Nationale

Monday, August 15th – Assumption

Tuesday, November 1st – Toussaint (All Saints)

Friday, November 11th – Armistice Day

Sunday, December 25th – Christmas

READ ALSO Pentecost: The French public holiday when people work for free