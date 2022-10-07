France bans overnight illuminated advertising in energy-saving drive

The day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the long-awaited plan on Thursday, outlining cuts that will help France make it through winter without Russian gas, a law came into force to ensure illuminated adverts must be turned off in every town, village and city, for at least five hours every night.

During these hours, any digital advertisements must show fixed images only.

This law has been in force in towns and cities with fewer than 800,000 inhabitants for some time, but has now been rolled out nationwide, with enforcement stepped up and fines of up to €1,500 introduced.

Adverts in airports, train stations, Metro or bus stations and on street furniture used for public transportation services during operating hours are currently exempt, but a law requiring illuminated advertising supported by street furniture to be extinguished will come into force on June 1st, 2023.