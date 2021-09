The Loi Montage II (mountain law II) was signed into effect in 2020 and means that from November 1st 2021, drivers in 48 of mainland France’s 96 départements will be required to have snow tires or chains fitted to their vehicles.

The law is aimed at the mountainous areas of France – the Alps, Pyrenees, Vosges, Jura and Massif Central – but covers whole départements, even if the bit you happen to be driving in is not mountainous.

The 48 départements covered by the law are; Ain, Allier, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Ariège, Aude, Aveyron, Cantal, Corrèze, Côte-d’Or, Creuse, Doubs, Drôme, Gard, Haute-Garonne, Hérault, Isère, Jura, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lot, Lozère, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Nièvre, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Pyrénées-Orientales, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, Rhône, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Var, Vaucluse, Haute-Vienne, Vosges, Yonne, Territoire de Belfort and the whole of the island of Corsica.

The law also covers mountainous areas in the overseas territories of Martinique, Gaudeloupe and La Réunion.

Within the départements covered by the new law, local committees have created lists of roads and communes where it will be enforced.

Through journeys are also affected, so if for example you are travelling from Calais to Marseille you would need the snow tires for the part of your journey through the Massif Central.

The law runs from November 1st to March 31st and applies to all private cars and vans, commercial vehicles and motorhomes, as well as buses and HGVs. Vehicles must have either winter or all-season tires on all four wheels, or anti-skid devices such as chains on at least the two driving wheels.

Failure to comply will lead to a €135 fine.

The law has had a lengthy passage to enforcement, being passed in 2016 and then signed into effect in 2020, leading motoring organisations to be concerned that drivers will have forgotten the new requirement.

“The information has had time to be forgotten,” said Laurent Proust, the general manager of BestDrive. “Unfortunately, as of November 1st, the gendarmes will tell you, first, that no one is supposed to ignore the law, and, second, that you are liable to a fine of €135.”