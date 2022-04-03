Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

From bank accounts for non-residents to language tests - via the peculiarity of being branded an Anglo-Saxon, here are six essential reads for life in France.

Published: 3 April 2022 09:11 CEST
The French love referring to the English-speaking world as 'Anglo-Saxon'. Find out why this is and read five other essential articles on life in France below. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP)

France does not currently require people applying for residency to undergo a language test (although that could change depending on the outcome of the presidential election) but for those seeking citizenship, it is a whole other story. 

We have been looking at the formal language tests and how good your French needs to be to pass them.

How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?

The French love referring to the English-speaking world as ‘Anglo-Saxon’ – despite the fact that Anglo Saxon kingdoms ended in the early middle ages and only ever occupied part of the British isles. 

“The French breezily refer to les Anglo-Saxons when talking about the British, the Americans, the Canadians, the Australians or some mix of all four,” writes historian Émile Chabal. 

In the piece below, he explores where this label comes from – and why it persists today. 

Why do the French still call us ‘Les Anglo-Saxons’?

One of our many ‘Anglo Saxon’ readers asked us what is a suitable gift to give to a French friend or neighbour.

We examine whether gifting wine is really a faux-pas in France, and some suitable alternatives. 

What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Brexit has has made life more complicated in almost all respects for Brits living in France. 

Importing a car was no easy ride even before the UK left the EU, but it is now considerably more complicated. If you are still considering it anyway, we recommend that you read the following piece first:

How can I import a car from the UK to France?

It’s standard practice for banks in France to charge fees, known as frais de tenue de compte, to keep you account open, but the fees can vary and those who are not resident in France can face higher charges.

This obviously is a factor that is worth taking into consideration when it comes to picking which bank to use. The Local has spoken with a number of French banks to understand what services they offer for foreign residents – and at what cost. 

Which French bank is best if you are a non-resident?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring around the world. 

In response the French government has initiated a fuel rebate, knocking off €0.18 per litre [for most drivers]. The measure will remain in place until at least July 31st 2022. 

We have answered the key questions: Who benefits? How can you benefit? How is this measure financed? What other measures has the government taken?

How France’s fuel price rebate works

LIVING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: How France’s fuel price rebate works

From April 1st, the French government has put in place a rebate to help motorists cope with the soaring cost of fuel. Here's how it works and how much you can expect to save when filling up your vehicle.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:57 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:07 CEST
Soaring fuel prices, impacted by the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, are causing financial misery for drivers across Europe.

Rather than cut fuel taxes, the French government has instead opted for a rebate on the price of petrol and diesel, which comes into force on Friday, April 1st. Here’s how it works.

Who?

This concerns anyone filling up a vehicle at a service station in France, private or professional. There is no requirement to be a resident of France.

The rebate is offered on almost all types of fuel – petrol (SP95, SP98-E5 and SP-95-E10), diesel, liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), compressed or liquefied natural gas, super ethanol (E85) and diesel ethanol (ED95).

It also concerns fuels such as agricultural diesel and fishing-boat diesel, while certain sectors including agriculture, fishing and haulage get extra financial aid through the government’s relief plan.

If you drive for work, as well as benefiting from the fuel rebate, you could also be eligible for a tax rebate.

How much?

The rebate is 18 centimes per litre.

Fuel prices in many parts of France have topped €2 a litre, although the average price has now fallen back to just below €2, so the rebate works out at a saving of about €11 to fill an average 60-litre fuel tank.

It’s estimated that it will cost the government €3 billion.

In recent days French supermarkets have also been engaged in something of a discount battle on fuel prices, offering various types of discounts, or vouchers when people fill up, so it’s worth checking out prices and deals at supermarkets near you.

How does it work?

The rebate operates as a discount when you pay. 

From Friday, filling stations discount the 18c per litre per customer and the government reimburses each 18c to the filling station.

The prices displayed outside filling stations will include the discount, plus VAT, so expect to see a sudden fall in prices on the display boards.

How long does it last?

This rebate is in place until July 31st, but there is the option to extend it and it seems likely that this is what the government will do, depending on the international context.

Any other help?

As mentioned above, if you drive for work you may also be entitled to claim a tax rebate.

The French government has frozen gas and electricity prices to a maximum rise of 4 percent until June and the €100 chèque energie – to help people on lower incomes cope with rising fuel prices – has been arriving in bank accounts over the past few weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS