Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

France does not currently require people applying for residency to undergo a language test (although that could change depending on the outcome of the presidential election) but for those seeking citizenship, it is a whole other story.

We have been looking at the formal language tests and how good your French needs to be to pass them.

How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?

The French love referring to the English-speaking world as ‘Anglo-Saxon’ – despite the fact that Anglo Saxon kingdoms ended in the early middle ages and only ever occupied part of the British isles.

“The French breezily refer to les Anglo-Saxons when talking about the British, the Americans, the Canadians, the Australians or some mix of all four,” writes historian Émile Chabal.

In the piece below, he explores where this label comes from – and why it persists today.

Why do the French still call us ‘Les Anglo-Saxons’?

One of our many ‘Anglo Saxon’ readers asked us what is a suitable gift to give to a French friend or neighbour.

We examine whether gifting wine is really a faux-pas in France, and some suitable alternatives.

What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Brexit has has made life more complicated in almost all respects for Brits living in France.

Importing a car was no easy ride even before the UK left the EU, but it is now considerably more complicated. If you are still considering it anyway, we recommend that you read the following piece first:

How can I import a car from the UK to France?

It’s standard practice for banks in France to charge fees, known as frais de tenue de compte, to keep you account open, but the fees can vary and those who are not resident in France can face higher charges.

This obviously is a factor that is worth taking into consideration when it comes to picking which bank to use. The Local has spoken with a number of French banks to understand what services they offer for foreign residents – and at what cost.

Which French bank is best if you are a non-resident?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring around the world.

In response the French government has initiated a fuel rebate, knocking off €0.18 per litre [for most drivers]. The measure will remain in place until at least July 31st 2022.

We have answered the key questions: Who benefits? How can you benefit? How is this measure financed? What other measures has the government taken?

How France’s fuel price rebate works