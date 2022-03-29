Read news from:
How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?

France has toughened up the language requirements to get citizenship. But in reality how fluent does your French actually have to be?

Published: 27 February 2020 16:25 CET
Updated: 29 March 2022 10:42 CEST
If you can understand this, well, that's a start. Photo: AFP

During the 2022 presidential election campaign, several candidates have proposed adding a language test to the requirements to get a residency card in France. Currently there are no formal language requirements for residency, but if you want to take French citizenship, you need to pass a French exam.

What is the requirement?

In order to become a French citizen there are of course a number of criteria that you need to fulfil. Full details on the process here but if you are applying through residency you need to have been here five years and be able to provide all sorts of paperwork to prove that you are able to support yourself and are leading a law-abiding lifestyle.

In addition to this, you need to be able to speak French (not unreasonable really, once you are a citizen you can then be called up for jury duty so you could potentially be deciding on the course of someone’s life).

The language test was made tougher in April 2020.

Article continues below video

So just how good does your French need to be? Well the level required is B1 under the European CERL framework.

B1 language level is defined as someone who is is able to handle day-to-day matters that arise in school, work or leisure. 

They should be able to get by while travelling in an area where only French is spoken, and should be able to describe events and justify things like opinions, plans, or even ambitions. 

In addition to the language, you also need to know about French culture. Photo: AFP

What were the changes?

The level has been set at B1 for many years, but from 2020 candidates have been required to take a written test, as well as speaking, reading and listening exams.

An exemption for the over 60s has also been scrapped.

What do the tests involve?

If you already have a degree from a French university or a language diploma you won’t need to do extra tests, but assuming you have no formal language qualifications of the type recognised by French authorities you will have to go and sit several tests.

The certificate you present to authorities when you make your citizenship application also cannot be more than two years old.

The tests you need to take are:

  • Oral comprehension – 25 minutes. This test involves listening to a tape and answering questions about the content, usually multiple choice answers
  • Oral discussion – 10 to 15 minutes. This is a one-on-one interview with an examiner who asks you progressively more difficult questions, towards the end of the chat you are also given the opportunity to ask questions or start a debate with your examiner on the topic
  • Written tests – reading 45 minutes and writing 30 minutes. Candidates are expected to read a selection of French texts (newspaper articles, memos, adverts etc) and answer questions about their content, then write a piece on a given topic in a specified style (formal letter, email, memo, news report etc).

The costs can vary depending where you do them, but €140 for all four parts is standard. You do not have to take all the parts at the same time, but all your certificates need to be less than two years old when you present them to the authorities.

Who has to do them?

Not everyone has to take a new test, there are some French qualifications that are accepted including a degree from a French university and a language diploma.

And is that the only language test?

Not quite. As part of the citizenship process, you are also required to have an interview at your local préfecture (or the Préfecture de Police if you are in Paris) where they test you on your knowledge of French history, culture and values.

This isn’t a formal language test but the interview is of course conducted in French and if you language seems to be far below the standard required you could be rejected.

In neighbouring Switzerland (where the process for getting citizenship is extremely tough) a woman who passed the language test and made it all the way to the interview stage was rejected because she apparently said ‘uh’ 200 times during the interview.

What about residency?

There is currently no formal language requirement for the carte de séjour residency card or for a visa, so you only need to start taking tests if you want to actually become French.

That said though, the majority of the application process for residency (with the exception of special online process that was put in place for British people who were already resident in France before the end of the Brexit transition period) are of course in French.

You will also have to go to the préfecture to provide fingerprints, so if your French is at a very basic level it would be a good idea to have a French-speaking friend help you with the process to make sure you have understood everything correctly.

Reader question: How does getting a French visa affect the 90-day rule?

If you're not an EU citizen and you're coming to France, you need to either get a visa or abide by the 90-day rule - but can you combine the two?

Published: 25 March 2022 14:34 CET
Question: I have a property in France and I’m looking at getting a six-month visitor visa so we can spend more time there since Brexit, but how does this work with the 90-day rule? Do we still use that rule for the rest of the year?

If you’re not a citizen of an EU country and you want to spend more than 90 days at a time in France, you will need a visa. This has always been the case for non-EU nationals such as Americans and Australians, but since Brexit it also applies to Brits.

Many British second-home owners who were previously accustomed to splitting their time equally been France and the UK now have to either limit their stay or get a visa.

We’ve got a complete guide to how the 90-day rule works HERE

And a step-by-step guide to getting a visa HERE

There are many different types of visa, but the one that many second-home owners have opted for is the 6-month visitor visa. This allows you to keep your main residency in your home country without having to worry about things like tax status, but enjoy lengthy visits to your French property.

But if you have a six-month visa, then what are the rules for the other six months of the year?

Essentially, having a visa suspends the 90-day rule when you are coming to France – so within the period of validity of your visa you can spend as much time in France as you like and you don’t need to worry about counting the days.

However it’s important to note that this is only the case for France – the 90-day rule covers the whole of the EU and Schengen zone, so if you make any trips to – for example – Germany or Spain during the period when your French visa is activated, those days still count towards your 90 day limit.

Once your visa has expired, you revert to the 90-day rule when it comes to trips to France, meaning that you can be here for 90 days out of every 180 but at the end of that period you must leave the Schengen zone.

This operates on a rolling calendar, so you always count back 180 days from the present date to see how many days you have spent in the EU in that period, and therefore how many you have left – if you’re confused, the online Schengen calculator HERE allows you to input your dates and work out your total. 

If you intend to roll your visa period directly into your 90 days you will need to leave the Schengen zone at least for one day, otherwise it will appear that you have overstayed your visa – you need to exit the EU, and then re-enter without a visa to allow your days to be correctly calculated.

Tax

And a quick note on tax. The 90-day rule and visa rules refer to your immigration status, but if you intend to spend up to nine months of the year in France, you need to also check your tax status both in France and in your home country to avoid breaching the rules on tax residency.

Immigration checks

Over the years France has earned itself a reputation as being one of the less strict countries in Europe when it comes to policing stays from visitors. However, Brexit appears to have changed this with many people reporting stricter border checks and some people being fined or having their passports stamped for over-staying their 90 days.

It’s likely that you won’t be checked every time you enter and leave, but if you are caught overstaying a visa or a 90-day limit, the penalties can be more severe than a simple fine. If your passport is stamped as an over-stayer it is likely to make future travel (anywhere in the EU, not just in France) more difficult, and you may also be rejected for future visas.

