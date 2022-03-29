For members
LANGUAGE AND CULTURE
How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?
France has toughened up the language requirements to get citizenship. But in reality how fluent does your French actually have to be?
Published: 27 February 2020 16:25 CET
Updated: 29 March 2022 10:42 CEST
Updated: 29 March 2022 10:42 CEST
If you can understand this, well, that's a start. Photo: AFP
For members
VISAS
Reader question: How does getting a French visa affect the 90-day rule?
If you're not an EU citizen and you're coming to France, you need to either get a visa or abide by the 90-day rule - but can you combine the two?
Published: 25 March 2022 14:34 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments