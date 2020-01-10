Brexit: Am I eligible for French citizenship?

It's a big step, but if you've been living in France for some time and feel settled here, then you may wish to consider applying for French citizenship.

The positive side of this would be that you would gain full and unlimited rights to remain in France as well as - as an EU citizen once again - live and work in any of the 27 other EU countries.

But the process itself is not a simple one.

Who is eligible?

There are two main routes to applying for citizenship, through residency or through marriage.

If you are applying through residency you need to have been resident in France for at least five years.That can be reduced to two years if you have completed postgraduate studies at a French university.

Those applying via residency will also need to prove they can speak French to B1 level - unless they are over 60 - they have an adequate knowledge of France, its culture, history and politics and also show they have integrated into and appreciate the French way of life.

They will need to show they have a clean criminal record (for those who have less than 10 years residence in France) and that their tax payments are up to date, including tax return notices for the three years prior to filing the application for French citizenship. They will also need to prove they are financially sustainable. In other words they have a job or some other form of income.

If you are applying through marriage you need to have been married for four years, but do not actually need to be living in France.

If you have children born in France you can apply for citizenship on their behalf once they turn 13, and if you get citizenship your children are also given citizenship.

One other way to get it is to join the French Foreign Legion, as anyone who serves five years in the Legion or who is injured on active service qualifies for citizenship. Although you might want to check out what their training involves first.

What do I need to do

You need to apply through your local préfecture and, as with most French bureaucratic tasks, the process is long and involves a lot of paperwork.

You will need;

Two copies of the completed application for citizenship called the "demande d'acquisition de la nationalité francaise"

Copy of your passport

An original birth certificate (a certified translation is required and depending on the place of birth an Apostille/legalisation could also be necessary)

If applicable an original marriage certificate (a certified translation is required and depending on the country of where the marriage took place an Apostille/legalization could also be necessary)

If applicable a copy of any divorce decree (a certified translation is required and depending on the country of where the divorce took place an Apostille/legalization could also be necessary)

Copies of your parents' birth or death certificates as well or marriage certificates or divorce decree IF these are showing the full details of the date and place of birth.

Rental agreement or proof of home ownership in France

Last three tax returns

December and January payslips from the last three years

Certificate to show you have B1 level of French (unless you are over 60 or have studied in a French school or University, or have a diploma from a French speaking country)

You may also need need supplementary paperwork as requested by the préfecture depending on your situation and any documents that need translating must be done by a certified translator. Find out more about the rules of certified translation here.

How long does it take?

It's not a quick process - the average length of time from application to citizenship is between 18 months and two years, but it varies depending on where you are in the country.

Once you have submitted all the paperwork and any outstanding details have been checked, you will then be summoned to an interview. Here you will be required to demonstrate a reasonable knowledge of France and its culture and also show that you have a genuine commitment to France.

It's not enough to say that you're applying just because you want to go in the shorter passport queue, you need to demonstrate that you genuinely value France and want to become French.

The interviews themselves vary from place to place and interviewer to interviewer - some people report a fairly simple process and a short chat, others are grilled on every aspect of France's history and culture so it's best to be prepared and read up on the Livret de Citoyen (citizens booklet) - which you can download here.

Naturally, the interview will be in French.

How much does it cost?

The official application costs just a €55 timbre fiscal, but the real cost is likely to be mush higher taking into account the cost of getting certified translations of all your documents.

Can I be turned down for citizenship?

Yes, it's not just a question of ticking the right boxes, authorities can and will turn you down if they feel you are not truly committed to the French way or life or are just applying for administrative convenience.

In total in 2018 around 30 percent of citizenship applications were refused, many of them on language grounds but in 2019 a nurse was turned down because she had worked too many hours - and therefore broken the Labour Code - and in 2018 an Algerian woman was denied citizenship because she refused to shake the official's hand.

If you are rejected you will be informed either in person or by registered letter, and the préfecture must give a reason for refusal.

If you feel that is unfair you can challenge the decision at the Tribunal de Nantes.

If you are accepted for citizenship you are invited to a ceremony where you will be given a brief presentation on the French way of life, awarded your certificate and invited to sing La Marseillaise (in a group, no solo performances are required, thankfully).