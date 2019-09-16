France's news in English

Certified translations: What are the rules for translating documents into French?

16 September 2019
11:00 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
Anyone going through the process of applying for official French documentation such as a residency or health insurance card may need to have some documents translated - but what are the rules on translation?

When applying for certain official things in France - the carte de séjour residency card or the carte vitale health insurance - you will often be asked for supporting documents such as birth or marriage certificates or pension details. And, of course, these documents are likely to be in your native language and may need translating.

What needs to be translated?

Anything that you supply that is not in French can be requested to be translated. In the carte de séjour application process, many people have reported that their local authorities have not asked for the translation of more simple documents such as birth certificates. But the authorities are within their rights to make such a demand if you are supplying non-French documents.

Who can translate it?

Sadly, it's not as simple as just asking your mate who speaks French. All documents must be translated by a certified translator (traducteur certifié).

This is someone who is on the official roll of the Court of Appeals in France, which is updated yearly. In order to get on to the certified list, translators must prove their competence and have their identity checked.

They are then given a number and a stamp, which they provide together with your translated document, so you can prove to French officialdom that you have used an accredited translator who has provided a faithful and accurate copy of your documents.

What does it cost?

The cost varies depending on who you use and where they are based, but the average cost is about €30 to €40 per page.

And is there a date limit on translations?

Some préfectures stipulate that translations have to have been made within the last six months for a carte de séjour application, leading to frustration for people who have to pay out multiple times to get the same document translated for different purposes.

However the French government's Brexit website says this is not the case when applying for citizenship.

The site states in relation to gaining nationality - rather than residency - states that: "The originals of civil status documents [such as birth of marriage certificates] and their translation by a sworn translator are required in procedures for access to French nationality, but it is not necessary for them to be dated within the last six months."

Where can I find a certified translator?

Dozens of them advertise their services online, but the French government keeps the official list here.

 

 

 

 


 

