Birth certificate: Why you need it in France and how to request one

In France, birth certificates are important documents that are necessary for several different administrative processes. For foreigners, this can come as a bit of a shock - particularly when they are asked for an 'acte de naissance' issued within the last six months. Here's how it all works.

Published: 14 October 2022 15:01 CEST
Birth certificate: Why you need it in France and how to request one
Official naturalisation documents for France (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

The common (and understandable) reaction to this is “but I was born longer than three months ago” and, once they have realised that it is in fact a new copy being requested, “my birth date has not changed, so why do I need a new, official copy every time?”

And yes, it does seem kind of mad, but this is the system and we’re stuck with it, so here’s what you need to know;

Types of birth certificates in France

Before embarking on the various scenarios where you might need a birth certificate in France, you should be aware of exactly what you’re being asked for. 

Your birth certificate should include you full name, sex, date and place of birth, and you may also need your parents’ details. If you’re from a country that issues ‘short’ and ‘long’ versions of the certificate, you may need to request the full ‘long’ certificate (which includes parental details) before you can start. More on how to do that below.

An extrait avec indication de la filiation means you need a certificate that includes parental details, one sans filiation means this is not necessary.

The full document must also mention any marriages, divorces, legal separations or deaths. Finally, it should reference nationality.

Then you need to check whether you’re being asked to provide an extrait or a copie intégrale

A copie intégrale is a copy of the certificate, a simple photocopy is fine, but it should still include all relevant personal information (your full name, sex, date and place of birth) and those of your parents, as well as marginal mentions (eg marriage/ divorce). 

An extrait  must be an official version of the legal document by the authorities that issued it in the first place. Essentially the authorities who granted it in the first place need to reissue the certificate, and it should provide the date of re-issue. This is sometimes translated as ‘a birth certificate issued within the last six months’ which provokes much hilarity and incomprehension. But it really means an ‘official reissue’ of your certificate. 

Along with your birth certificate, you may need to provide a certified translation and an apostille – a certificate that authenticates the origin of a public document.

When you need your birth certificate

Any change to your civil status – getting married, pacsé (entering into a civil partnership), or divorced – will require you to provide an official copy of your birth certificate (specifically, the extrait avec indication de la filiation)

The general rule is that the official copy of the document must have been re-issued by the authority that originally issued it, within six months for foreigners (ie those born outside of France).

For non-French nationals, it must be accompanied by an official translation and a legalisation (or apostille). For French nationals, birth certificates for these procedures must be at most three months old.

To see the other documents you must provide to get married in France, click HERE. For PACS – click HERE.

Citizenship – You will also need your birth certificate when applying for French nationality. In this scenario, the French government website Service-Public states that the form must also indicate the full names of your parents, their birth dates, and places of birth.

If any of this information is missing, then you might be required to provide full copies of your parents’ birth certificates as well. Additionally, if you have changed your name at any point, you must provide documentation for this as well. 

At the interview for citizenship, you will need to present the original document in its original language with proof it was issued in the last three months by the proper authorities (an apostille), and a translation for each document (if it was not issued in French). Just as for marriage and PACs, this must be the ‘extrait avec indication de la filiation‘ version. 

The family residency permit – This residency permit – the “private and family life” one (vie privée et familiale) is for those who qualify for French residency due to “family ties.” However, not everyone applying for this permit will need to give a copy of their birth certificate, you will only need to do so if you do not have a pre-existing visa or carte de séjour

Family record book – any update to the livret de famille (or family record book) must be accompanied by several documents, including your birth certificate. The family record book should be issued at the birth of a first child and updated for any major family event, such as marriage, birth, adoption, divorce or death. 

Registering for carte vitale/healthcare – When registering for your carte vitale health card, you will need to provide a copy of your birth certificate. In this situation, you may or may not need to have the document translated, so you will want to verify with the relevant authorities. If you cannot provide this document, then French social security may accept an “equivalent” provided by your consulate or embassy. You are requested to provide a ‘copie intégrale‘ – though you can also provide an extrait as well. You can see the list of documents necessary to register for social security HERE.

Other – You may also need to provide a copy of your birth certificate when applying for government subsidies with CAF (Caisse d’Allocations Familiales). Additionally, to incorporate a company in France, you will need to provide identification for the physical person making the request, and as a result may be required to give a copy of your birth certificate. 

How to request your birth certificate

Most people will have their birth certificate with them, but as outlined above you may need to request another – either the long-form version or the recent reissue.

In all cases, you request it from the authority who issued it in the first place – the issuing authority name should be on the certificate and you can then search online for their contact details (if you were born in the UK you may also need to check if that authority still exists after several local government reorganisations).

Your country’s embassy or consulate in France cannot issue birth certificates.

USA

You need to request your certificate from the state that issued it, and each state has a slightly different process.

Many states will only mail an official birth certificate within the United States, so consider whether you have a trusted friend or family member you could mail it to. You will have to pay a fee for this process, with the amount depending on the state.

If you are ordering a birth certificate from a state that does not allow you to request it online, you may still be able to request it on the internet by using the website VitalChek.

If you need your certificate apostilled, the procedure will, again, depend on your state. For some states, you (or a parent) can walk-in and have the birth certificate apostilled. For others you will have to either make an appointment or mail it in.

Additionally, when getting something apostilled you will also likely have to put down an American address.

Basically – the steps go: request long-form birth certificate with state authorities, request apostille from state authorities, and expect the corresponding delays between those steps, as well as mailing time back to France.

UK

If you were born in England or Wales, you can order by phone by calling the General Register Office (GRO). To order your birth certificates by the post, fill in the relevant GRO certificate application and send it to the address on the form.

You can also do so online simply by registering with the GRO and requesting a copy.

Keep in mind that Scotland (information HERE) and Northern Ireland (information HERE) have different procedures for requesting a birth certificate.

The procedure will incur “certificate fees” – these cost £11 and are sent 4 days after you apply for the birth certificate. According to the UK government official website, if you do not have a GRO index reference number, then you will have to pay £3 extra for each search.

Your birth certificates will be sent 15 working days after you apply, but if you need it sooner you can request a priority service for a higher fee.

If you need your certificate apostilled, you can only use the paper-based apostille service. To request it, you can apply online or you can submit your documents by the post or in person.

This process typically takes up to 20 days. You can learn more HERE.

Getting your birth certificate translated

You will not need this for every administrative procedure requiring a birth certificate, but for marriage, PACs and citizenship, you will need an official translation of both the birth certificate and the apostille. 

The documents must be translated by a certified translator (traducteur certifié) who has the relevant official stamp.

As you must respect the timeline for how old your birth certificate can be (usually a maximum of six months since issue), you will want to book an appointment to have the documents translated as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Certified translations: What are the rules for translating documents into French?

STRIKES

5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike

A strike being called in France is, let's be honest, not exactly an unprecedented event. But if you're trying to work out how much of an impact a planned strike will have on your plans or daily life, there are some crucial things to know.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:48 CEST
5 things to know if you're in France during a strike

1 A ‘strike’ is not always a strike

The French use the word grève to refer to all types of industrial action – from workers walking out to lesser actions such as holding demonstrations or working-to-rule (when workers refuse to do any overtime or extra tasks).

Major disruption to services usually only happens when workers walk out. Certain jobs – mostly emergency services and health professionals – are limited in what type of strike action they can take, so a grève in one of these areas usually means a protest or demo, rather than a walk-out.

So if you see there is a grève at your local hospital, it doesn’t mean that your appointment will be cancelled, you’re just likely to see a group of medics outside holding up banners and posters explaining their grievances.

2 The union alphabet soup is important

France has a lot of different trade unions, and many of them are known by their initials (CGT, FO, CFDT, FSU etc). Some countries operate on a ‘one sector, one union’ basis so that, for example, all train drivers are represented by one union.

In France the unions tend to divide along political lines, and have multiple different branches so that French train drivers could be represented by any of six different unions – from the highly militant CGT to the more moderate CFDT.

This is important in terms of the impact of the strike action, as when only a single union calls a strike it means that most of the employees still go into work and service disruptions are kept to a minimum. It’s only when the unions join together that they’re able to call out large numbers of workers and services take a big hit – so when trying to figure out if you should cancel your plans because of a strike, check how many unions are supporting it.

3 It’s not only strikes to look out for

As well as the traditional action of walking out of work, French workers who are in dispute with their bosses or the government have other aces up their sleeves – the two that cause the most disruption are blocage and opération escargot. The blocage means a blockade and is often performed by workers at depots to prevent goods from getting out, for example a blocage at an oil refinery prevents fuel trucks getting out so filling stations quickly run dry.

An opération escargot is usually performed by hauliers or farmers and it’s a rolling roadblock – vehicles driving alongside each other and very slowly along a road and therefore causing massive traffic jams.

Both of these actions can cause a lot of disruption with relatively few people involved.

4 There’s a notice period

Workers in ‘essential’ sectors, which includes transport, must give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike. Bosses then use this information to create strike timetables, which are usually published around 24 hours in advance.

If you have a trip booked, you will be informed by email or SMS if your service is cancelled, if you haven’t booked or are taking city public transport you can check the website of your transport operator to see what is running.

You can check both the detailed timetable and also the overall forecast to see what disruption is likely – for example if the service is ‘quasi-normal‘ or perhaps has ‘9 trains in 10’ running, you know there isn’t much to worry about. If the service is ‘fortement perturbé‘ and has only 1 in 10 trains running, you know to either allow plenty of extra travel time or change your plans.

5 They’re very rarely violent

French strikes are often disruptive and usually noisy and attention grabbing, but it is rare for there to be violence and visitors to France should not worry about their safety if they hear there is going to be a strike.

Strikes are sometimes – but not always – accompanied by demos or marches, while sometimes protests take place even if there is no strike action.

These manifestations are usually well-organised, but sometimes trouble flares, especially towards the end of the demo, if the ‘casseurs‘ (hooligans) or Black Bloc (semi-professional rioters) get involved.

As a passer-by you are not at risk of being attacked, but if you happen to be in the area where trouble is breaking out you can end up caught in the crossfire or – more likely – breathing in the tear gas that French police use liberally if protests turn violent, which is pretty unpleasant.

Demo routes are published in advance and the best advice is to stay out of the area where they are taking place if you don’t want to be involved. 

. . . and remember that strikes serve a purpose

It’s extremely annoying and inconvenient if your plans are disrupted by a strike, but remember that the right to strike has won crucial rights and protections for French workers over the years. French workers are along the most militant and also enjoy some of the best social and workplace protections, and that’s probably not a coincidence.

It’s why French people tend to be fairly phlegmatic about strike disruption, because they know that it’s all part of the social contract.

