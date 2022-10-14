For members
Birth certificate: Why you need it in France and how to request one
In France, birth certificates are important documents that are necessary for several different administrative processes. For foreigners, this can come as a bit of a shock - particularly when they are asked for an 'acte de naissance' issued within the last six months. Here's how it all works.
Published: 14 October 2022 15:01 CEST
Official naturalisation documents for France
5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike
A strike being called in France is, let's be honest, not exactly an unprecedented event. But if you're trying to work out how much of an impact a planned strike will have on your plans or daily life, there are some crucial things to know.
Published: 14 October 2022 10:48 CEST
