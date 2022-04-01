Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: How France’s fuel price rebate works

From April 1st, the French government has put in place a rebate to help motorists cope with the soaring cost of fuel. Here's how it works and how much you can expect to save when filling up your vehicle.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:57 CEST
EXPLAINED: How France's fuel price rebate works
The fuel price rebate comes into effect on April 1st. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Soaring fuel prices, impacted by the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, are causing financial misery for drivers across Europe.

Rather than cut fuel taxes, the French government has instead opted for a rebate on the price of petrol and diesel, which comes into force on Friday, April 1st. Here’s how it works.

Who?

This concerns anyone filling up a vehicle at a service station in France, private or professional. There is no requirement to be a resident of France.

Article continues below video

The rebate is offered on almost all types of fuel – petrol (SP95, SP98-E5 and SP-95-E10), diesel, liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), compressed or liquefied natural gas, super ethanol (E85) and diesel ethanol (ED95).

It also concerns fuels such as agricultural diesel and fishing-boat diesel, while certain sectors including agriculture, fishing and haulage get extra financial aid through the government’s relief plan.

If you drive for work, as well as benefiting from the fuel rebate, you could also be eligible for a tax rebate.

How much?

The rebate is 18 centimes per litre.

Fuel prices in many parts of France have topped €2 a litre, although the average price has now fallen back to just below €2, so the rebate works out at a saving of about €11 to fill an average 60-litre fuel tank.

It’s estimated that it will cost the government €3 billion.

In recent days French supermarkets have also been engaged in something of a discount battle on fuel prices, offering various types of discounts, or vouchers when people fill up, so it’s worth checking out prices and deals at supermarkets near you.

How does it work?

The rebate operates as a discount when you pay. 

From Friday, filling stations discount the 18c per litre per customer and the government reimburses each 18c to the filling station.

The prices displayed outside filling stations will include the discount, plus VAT, so expect to see a sudden fall in prices on the display boards.

How long does it last?

This rebate is in place until July 31st, but there is the option to extend it and it seems likely that this is what the government will do, depending on the international context.

Any other help?

As mentioned above, if you drive for work you may also be entitled to claim a tax rebate.

The French government has frozen gas and electricity prices to a maximum rise of 4 percent until June and the €100 chèque energie – to help people on lower incomes cope with rising fuel prices – has been arriving in bank accounts over the past few weeks.

MONEY

French bank doubles fees for non-residents

One of the largest banking groups in France has revealed that it is hiking the account fees that it charges for non-residents - doubling or even trebling the fee for some groups - in a blow to the many second-home owners in France who set up French accounts to deal with household bills and direct debits.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:18 CEST
French bank doubles fees for non-residents

Semi-retired consultant Mike was in London when he received a message from his bank in France. 

“Account maintenance fees incurred by non resident clients will evolve,” began the message from BNP Paribas. 

BNP Paribas – the largest banking group in France and Europe – has confirmed that from June 2nd, the monthly account fee will double for people who are not full-time residents in France.

From June, Mike will have to pay €10 per month for the privilege of keeping his account open. 

“It seemed like needless complexity. No one has a positive reaction towards a bank – particularly when the costs are going up but the service has stayed the same,” he said.  

The planned price hikes have tempted Mike to look elsewhere.

“I would be interested in reading about some of the alternative offers,” he said.  

Fee increases 

Mike is far from the only person who will incur greater fees as a result of BNP’s policy change, which targets non-residents. 

People who are resident in a country that is a signatory to the Automatic Exchange of Information mechanism (including the UK and the US) will have to pay €10 per month, per account, from June 2nd.

BNP Paribas sent the following letter to non-resident clients (Source: Mike)

People whose official residence isn’t in an EU country or an AEOI country will have to pay €15 per month, per account.

Those who are resident in an EU country other than France will continue paying the same fees – €5 per month, per account. 

What does the bank have to say?

BNP Paribas say they are increasing fees to “be able to continue providing all of our non-resident clients the same level of service and accompaniment despite a more and more demanding international environment”. 

“BNP Paribas is one of the rare actors on the market that has decided to take international clients whatever their country of residence. Certain banks have made the choice to close the accounts of non-resident clients and those that do not often limit themselves to the EU zone,” said a representative of the bank. 

However, a number of other French banks that we spoke with also offer services to non-residents. 

READ MORE Which French bank is best if you are a non-resident

BNP told us that their account advisers speak more than 30 different languages and offer some options to non-resident clients, such as specially tailored lending insurance and health coverage, that other banks do not.

Clients can also benefit from video calls with their account adviser – even when there is a significant time difference. 

