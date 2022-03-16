Read news from:
IN DETAIL: France’s plan to protect its economy from effects of Ukraine war

French PM Jean Castex on Wednesday unveiled the package of measures intended to protect French businesses and consumers from the effects of rising prices. Here's what it contains.

Published: 16 March 2022 17:26 CET
French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a press conference to present an economic and social resilience. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

The objective of the plan is to “protect households and businesses from the shock” that is the war in Ukraine, said Castex, before announcing measures targeted towards the sectors most affected.

The idea is to support hard-hit sectors such as agriculture, haulage and fishing so that they can avoid passing on their extra costs on to consumers.

Castex had already announced a fuel rebate of 15 cents per litre for petrol and diesel, which will come into effect to the benefit of consumers from April 1st. The government will reimburse the sellers the difference. This measure has now been extended to cover LPG and commercial fuel.

For consumers, gas and electricity prices have been limited to a maximum four percent rise until the summer, and that cap is likely to be extended.

But certain other sectors will also receive extra help.

Fishing – there have already been protests from fishermen in northern France, who say that the price of fuel is so high that it is not worth taking their boats out. Castex said that the fishing industry was an “absolute priority”.

The industry will benefit from an extra rebate on fuel costs, in addition to the 15 cents per litre already in place, taking it to 35c per litre until July.

Farming – hit by a combination of the increase in fuel and animal fodder costs, the agricultural sector will benefit from four months of state aid, including a 25 percent rebate on the non-road diesel used by farmers.

There is also a €400 million package to help with the rising cost of animal feed, with full details on provision to be clarified with industry representatives in the next few days. 

Agriculture minister Julien Denormandie added: “There is no risk of food shortages in France. Our agriculture and our food chain is strong, solid and sovereign.” 

Transport – for the haulage industry the 15 centres per litre fuel rebate will also be extended to commercial fuel, and will continue for four months. There will be extra aid for financial losses, to be defined with industry representatives in the coming days.

Construction – already hit by rising costs for building materials, the construction sector has seen further price rises in addition to extra fuel costs. The industry will receive tax rebates and benefit from a suspension of late delivery fees.

Exporters – export companies affected by the Ukraine war will be eligible for ‘stimulus cheques’ to help them develop new markets.

Energy bills – all businesses where gas and electricity bills represent more than three percent of their turnover will also be entitled to extra help – including state backed loans, chomage partiel (furlough) payments and the postponement of tax and social charges.

Castex also announced the goal of ending France’s dependency on Russian gas and oil by 2027, with the “priority of securing next winter’s stocks, particularly via the import of liquefied natural gas”.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

MAP: How geography affects how French people vote

There are of course lots of divides between different sectors of the French electorate, but a quick glance at a map shows that there are definitely geographical factors affecting how people vote.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:48 CET
MAP: How geography affects how French people vote

In French presidential elections, people vote directly for the president. There are no constituencies – the parliamentary vote comes later in the year – but data is collected on a département level showing how people voted in the first round.

The below map from the Interior Ministry breaks down the vote by département showing which candidate garnered the most votes in the first round of elections.

The two candidates who got through to the second round in 2017 were Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, so as you would expect, the map is heavily dominated by pink (Macron’s La République en Marche) and dark blue (Le Pen’s Rassemblement National).

Map: Interior Ministry

But is also shows a vertical divide of the country, with the west leaning heavily to Macron and the east inclined to Le Pen.

There are of course obvious exceptions, with Paris and its suburbs providing a Macron outpost while Le Pen performed strongly all along the south coast.

And even within these départements there are areas that buck the trend, but the east-west divide remains.

Here are some of the factors that help explain this:

Rust-belt – North-east France is a heartland for Marine Le Pen – it’s the country’s ‘rust belt’ – the former industrial and coal-mining areas that are now blighted with high unemployment levels.

It’s actually Emmanuel Macron’s home territory – he grew up in Amiens near the Belgian border – but in recent years Le Pen has consistently drawn votes from there, overtaking the Communist party in local sympathies.

Conflicted area – the Alsace-Lorraine area of France has a complicated history that includes being swapped back and forth between France and Germany several times, mostly during times of violent conflict.

This has left the region with its own distinct identity and local laws (Good Friday is a public holiday in this area, for example) but some suggest that its troubled history and general distrust of foreigners is also what makes the far right strong in this area.

Paris effect – Paris and the surrounding area were strongly for Macron as his pro-European, globalist and commercial message tends to resonance more strongly with young people who live in cities.

Of the eight départements that make up the greater Paris region of Île-de-France only one resisted Macron. That was Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the poorest areas of France, which went for the far left- Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

London effect – the map doesn’t show votes coming from French people abroad. French citizens retain the right to vote however long they live outside of France and even have their own MPs to represent their interests.

The French Consulate estimates that 270,000 French people live in London, making the French population there larger than cities including Bordeaux, Rennes and Le Havre. Anecdotal evidence suggests that French expats were strongly in favour of Macron, and indeed much of the financing for his campaign bid came from donors living in London.

South coast – Le Pen’s party has long done well on both a local and national level along France’s south coast, with one explanation being anxiety over the arrival of North African migrants from across the Mediterranean.

On a historic level, after the Algerian war of independent the south of France became home to many of the French settlers who left once Algeria gained its independence, and who were the first recruits to Jean-Marie Le Pen’s new political party.

Although the south coast counts some of the glitziest areas of France – such as Cannes and Saint-Tropez – it also has quite a lot of poverty and many areas feel resentments towards the ‘elites’ of Paris. Le Pen herself grew up in one of the wealthiest suburbs of Paris, but her party appeals to some of the people who feel left behind.

Western values – the whole of the left side of France is strongly pink on this map, especially Brittany, which has a long history or rejecting the far right (even thought the Le Pen family originate from Brittany).

This phenomenon has sparked plenty of cultural comment, since Brittany is a low-immigration area, and it is often areas with low level of immigration which are more receptive to an anti-immigrant message.

However Brittany also has its own strong regional identity, and some have suggested that the area’s seafaring past has made an outward-looking place, keen to develop trade links with the rest of the world.

Cities – there are of course exceptions, but in general cities lean towards Macron.

Presidential elections are not done on a constituency basis, the candidate just needs to get the largest total number of votes, so it’s clearly an advantage to appeal in packed cities rather than sparsely populated rural areas.

Macron’s message – cosmopolitan, relaxed about wealth-creation, keen to invest in business and technology – is well received in cities, with their generally younger population.

You can hear more discussion on this and other political issues on The Local’s podcast, Talking France.

