Reader question: What kind of gift should I give a French person?
As one of our readers has discovered, the French are not accustomed to giving bottles of wine as a gift - particularly at dinner parties. We take a look at some alternatives.
Published: 29 March 2022 17:02 CEST
Photo by MARTTI KAINULAINEN / LEHTIKUVA / AFP)
What are The Local France’s ‘reader questions’?
As part of our service to members of The Local France, we are happy to answer questions from readers on any aspect of life in France or French culture.
Published: 29 March 2022 15:13 CEST
