2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French elections: What are the candidates’ policies for foreigners in France?

If you're a foreigner living in France, or have plans to move here, changes to immigration policy can have a direct effect on your life. Here we look at what the candidates in the 2022 French presidential election propose for foreigners in France.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:31 CET
French border police check the documents of people arriving from Tunisia. We take a look at the immigration policy of the main presidential candidates in 2022. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Emmanuel Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron is running for re-election and his manifesto is heavily focused on the economy and social issues. It is quite vague regarding immigration and rights for foreigners already living in France – but is certainly somewhat to the right since his programme in 2017. 

Among the measures he has proposed are:

  • Giving long-term residency cards (10 years) only to those who have passed a French exam AND have a job – he does not specify what level of French would be needed to pass the exam
  • Reforming the Schengen zone to make it harder to get into Europe;
  • Reinforcing the French border force;
  • Expelling foreigners who have “upset the public order” – no detail on whether this refers to all criminal offences or only those convicted of serious crimes
  • Reforming the asylum process to make it easier to decide who can stay and “to expel more efficiently” those who cannot. 

Marine Le Pen 

It should come as no surprise that Macron’s main election rival, the far-right Marine Le Pen, is on a mission to “stop uncontrolled immigration”. 

As far as immigrating to France in the first place is concerned, she wants to:

  • End non-economic immigration and immigration for family reunification purposes;
  • Treat all requests for asylum overseas. 

But the meat of her policy lies in making life harder for migrants who are already in France:

  • Reserve social aid for French people and condition access to other state benefits on having worked in France for five years;
  • Give French people priority in social housing and employment;
  • Take away visas/residency cards of all foreigners who have been out of work for one year in France;
  • Systematically expel illegal immigrants, delinquents and foreign criminals;
  • Get rid of jus soli (the right to citizenship through birth in France);
  • Allow French citizenship only to people who have “earned it and assimilated” – although she gives no detail on how this would be different to the current process, which already requires a French test and an interview on French culture for those applying through residency or marriage.  

You can read her manifesto here

Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Valérie Pécresse 

Valérie Pécresse represents Les Républicains – the traditional French party of the centre right – but her xenophobic comments on the campaign trail are the kinds of thing that you would expect to hear from the far-right. 

“Yes, there is a link between immigration, islamism, terrorism and insecurity,” she said in one TV interview.

During a campaign rally, she even alluded to a racist conspiracy theory. 

It comes then as no surprise that her manifesto is full of policies that are hostile to immigration. 

Pécresse wants parliament to vote on quotas for the number of residency cards that can be issued every year, setting limits for individual countries and types of workers. 

Like Le Pen, she wants asylum claims to be examined overseas. 

Another policy cut straight from the Le Pen playbook is limiting state aid, medical care and social benefits to migrants in France. 

Pécresse wants to reintroduce bone density tests to determine the age undocumented minors in France. “They will be presumed to be adults if they refuse,” states the manifesto. 

She wants French tests to be obligatory for those who want to obtain a residency card – this would entail a language exam and some sort of quiz on the values of the French Republic, although again there is no detail on the level of French required. 

She wants French schools to impose a limit of how many ‘non-francophones’ can sit in a classroom. 

You can read her programme here

Éric Zemmour

It is no surprise that far-right pundit-turned-politician, Éric Zemmour, has an anti-immigration manifesto. 

If you plan on moving to France, you should cross your fingers that this guy doesn’t take charge. 

As far as immigration is concerned, he wants to:

  • Limit successful asylum applications to around 100 people per year; 
  • Get rid of the right to family reunification;
  • Require a €10,000 deposit for people coming to France from countries where illegal immigrants tend to come from, to fund deportations;
  • Do not allow anyone who has entered the country illegally to stay;

He also wants to make life harder for those already in France:

  • Create a ministry of repatriation, to get rid of “undesirable” immigrants including criminals and those on security watchlists
  • Only allow people to become French citizens if they have lived in the country for 10 years, have perfect French, a clean criminal record and a “real and verifiable assimilation”. Currently you can apply for citizenship after five years and need B1 level French (competent but not fluent)
  • Get rid of Jus soli; 
  • Expel foreigners who have been out of work for six months. 
  • Do not allow the automatic renewal of residency cards; 
  • Get rid of social benefits for immigrants living in France;
  • Limit medical care for illegal immigrants to emergency treatment. 

You can read his programme here

Other candidates

The five candidates listed above are currently polling at or above 10 percent and are therefore viewed as having a realistic chance of making it into the second round of polling.

You can find the manifestos for the other candidates here: Yannick Jadot, Fabien Roussel, Jean Lasalle, Anne Hidalgo, Philippe Poutou, Nathalie Arthaud and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan

POLITICS

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has growing momentum in the polls and could yet face French President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:12 CET
Late surge gives leftist firebrand shot at French vote run-off

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a divisive but charismatic 70-year-old leftist, is in possible contention to make a French presidential election run-off against Emmanuel Macron as traditional socialist forces fall by the wayside.

With Macron way ahead in polls for the first round on April 10, far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains favourite to make the second round, but analysts give far-leftist Mélenchon a chance if he can maintain his current momentum.

While other leftist candidates are stagnating or losing ground, Mélenchon — who has likened himself to a “sagacious tortoise” — is steadily progressing towards the finishing line.

“This tortoise has already overtaken quite a few hares,” he told supporters this week.

Mélenchon could be helped by Le Pen facing a crowded field on the right with extreme-rightwinger Eric Zemmour likely to soak up some of her votes even if his star is now fading.

Meanwhile, Socialist party candidate Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has seen her poll ratings melt down and the campaign of Green candidate Yannick Jadot has yet to ignite.

“He (Mélenchon) is the only figure that’s left standing, a charismatic figure who’s managing now, it seems, to mobilise larger parts of the left than one would have expected,” said Philip Golub, a professor of political science and international relations at the American University of Paris.

“He has the ability to connect to the left-wing populations that find themselves orphaned as far as their traditional parties are concerned,” he told AFP.

‘Could get in’

Cluster17, an opinion analysis institute, now has Mélenchon at 14.5 percent of voting intentions, up from around 12 six months ago, while some recent polls even see him above the 15-percent mark.

Many polls, meanwhile, credit Le Pen with intentions in the high teens, but Cluster17’s president Jean-Yves Dormagen told AFP that her voting score has in the past often fallen well short of predictions.

“If this is the case again this time around, she may get 14 or 15 percent instead of the 18 or 19 that people are expecting,” he said.

“So we can’t rule out that the qualification threshold is around 15 percent, in which case Mélenchon could get in.”

In the last election in 2017, Mélenchon, who heads the “France Unbowed” party, won 19.6 percent of the first round vote, coming in fourth.

A repeat of a similar score now seems unlikely, partly because Mélenchon has lost much working-class support to Le Pen, but also because he has alienated some voters with a number of conspiracy theories and his apparent support for Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

His anti-German positions, meanwhile, would not sit well with France’s biggest partner in the European Union, and his anti-American rhetoric now seems at odds with increasing French cooperation with Washington within NATO.

“Only 16 percent of French people believe that Mélenchon projects a positive image of France abroad,” said Gilles Finchelstein at the Fondation Jean Jaures, a left-leaning think tank. “Only 20 percent believe that he’s got the right stuff to be president,” he said.

‘Not a great fan’

Even his own activists admit that Mélenchon does not always make it easy for them.

“I’m not a great fan of the man, but I’m a great fan of his programme,” Anne, 37, told AFP at a Mélenchon election rally that, according to organisers, drew 100,000 people on Paris’s Place de la Republique.

“He can be a bit polarising sometimes, but he’s got integrity,” said Hugo, 40, at the rally.

Mélenchon has vowed to cut the statutory retirement age to 60 years from 62, while Macron has announced plans to raise it to 65.

He would also immediately boost the minimum wage to a monthly 1,400 euros ($1,540) from around 1,250 now, and cap energy and food prices.

“This election is a social referendum,” Mélenchon told the rally. “Never forget that a different world is possible.”

But a Mélenchon victory over Macron is almost impossible, pollsters say, with the president currently polling at over 27 percent for the first round and projected to beat any rival in the second round.

“It’s unlikely that Mélenchon would win in the second round, but he would offer a political and intellectual alternative that we haven’t seen in France for a long time,” said Golub at AUP. “It would definitely be interesting.”

