Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

The week in France: What’s happening in France this week

From a major change in Covid rules to political debates and a key sporting event, this is what's happening in France this week.

Published: 14 March 2022 09:09 CET
The week in France: What's happening in France this week
The rules on blood donation in France change this week. Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP

Monday

Covid rule changes – two big changes come into force on Monday: the end (for now at least) of the vaccine pass and the lifting of the mask rules in most indoor areas. Masks will remain compulsory on public transport, and international travel restrictions remain in place – full details HERE.

TV debate – French TV station TF1 is holding a special debate on the war in Ukraine featuring 8 of the 12 presidential candidates including Emmanuel Macron. Starts at 8.20pm.

Tuesday

Terror trial – As part of the ongoing trial into the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, Salah Abdeslam – the only one of the attackers still alive – will give evidence about the planning of the attacks, which killed 130 people at the Bataclan music venue and Paris bars and restaurants.

Wednesday

Blood donors – new rules come into force that allow gay men to give blood under the same conditions as everyone else. Announced in January, the new rules do away with the ‘absurd and outdated’ rule that gay men can only donate blood if they are not sexually active.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Thursday

Angoulême festival – the delayed Angoulême comic festival begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday. It’s the third largest festival of graphic novels and comics in the world, typically attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and thousands of artists. You can find more information here

Friday

60th anniversary of end of the Algerian war – the Evian Accords, which brought an end to the brutal and bloody conflict in Algeria, were signed on March 18th, 1962, paving the way for Algerian independence. Even 60 years on, the war remains a difficult subject in France, although Macron has attempted to bring some closure by commissioning an independent report into what he has called a ‘crime against humanity’.

Saturday 

Le crunch – If you’re in Paris you might notice a lot of Englishmen in town – France take on England at the Stade de France in the final match of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Sunday

Journée internationale de la Francophonie the official French language day is an initiative that aims to promote the use of the French language around the globe.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

The week in France: What you need to know

From election campaigning to European meetings and a customs strike, here is what happening in France this week.

Published: 7 March 2022 08:43 CET
The week in France: What you need to know

Monday

Elections – the campaign for the 2022 French presidential elections formally gets underway. Candidates had until Friday at 6pm to formally declare their candidacy and gain the necessary 500 signatures of support and at 12noon on Monday the Constitutional Council publishes the official list of candidates.

Macron event – Monday also marks the first campaign event for Emmanuel Macron. A planned rally in Marseille has been cancelled because of the international situation, but Macron’s team say that he will go ahead with an event in the greater Paris Île-de-France region. He has already told people that ‘the context” means that he will not be able to campaign as he would have liked.

School holidays end – Schools in Zone C, which includes Paris, Créteil, Versailles, Montpellier and Toulouse resume classes after the two-week winter break. Schools in the rest of the country have already returned. 

Nantes climate summit – the city of Nantes hosts the European climate summit Climate Chance.

Tuesday

International Women’s Day – there will be events and demonstrations across France in support of the International Day of Women’s Rights.

Deliveroo case – the online platform for takeout services is in court on Tuesday, along with three former employees who are accused of undeclared labour.

The Local podcast – if you’re interested in French society and politics, check out Episode 1 of Talking France, The Local’s French election podcast, which will be released on Tuesday.

Thursday

European leaders summit – Macron will host EU leaders at Versailles for a two-day summit in response to the war in Ukraine. The leaders will look at two things – co-ordinated European defence and how to make the Bloc more independent in its energy supplies, to avoid the problem of dependence on Russian gas.

Customs officers strike – unions representing French customs officers have called for a one-day strike in protest over working conditions. This could lead to delays at ports and train stations for international arrivals.

Gérard Depardieu rape accusations – a decision is expected on Thursday on whether to proceed with the rape case against actor Gérard Depardieu.

Saturday

‘Look Up’ marches – marches and demonstrations are planned across France calling for the climate emergency to be put at the heart of the French presidential election campaigns. The name comes from the Netflix drama Don’t Look Up, a satire on the response to climate change.

SHOW COMMENTS