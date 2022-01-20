Calendar: When is France lifting Covid restrictions?

Monday, January 24th

Vaccine pass

France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass on January 24th. From this date, a negative test will no longer be accepted in order to access venues including bars, restaurants, cafés, gyms, leisure centres, tourist sites, cinemas, theatres and long-distance trains.

Instead people must show either proof of full vaccination (including a booster for those eligible), proof of recent recovery from Covid or an attestation de contre-indication (a certificate that you cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons)

Exceptions to this rule are children aged between 12 and 15 and people needing entry to medical establishments as a visitor or for a non-urgent appointment. In these cases a negative test no more than 24 hours old will be accepted.

Vaccine booster for teenagers

Also on January 24th the vaccine booster shot programme will open up to children aged between 12 and 17.

Wednesday, February 2nd (first stage of lifting restrictions)

An end to mask requirements in outdoor spaces

An end to limits on the size of gatherings (currently set at 2,000 indoors or 5,000) outdoors

End of compulsory remote working for three days a week, although it remains recommended for those who can

Tuesday, February 15th

A booster dose will be required within four months of the second dose of Covid vaccine in order to keep the vaccine pass valid and activated. Currently the pass deactivates if people have not had their booster within seven months after getting their second shot, but this window shrinks to four months from February 15th. People are eligible three months after their second dose

Unvaccinated people who receive a first dose between January 20th and February 15th will be able to use a combination of their first dose and a negative Covid test in order to access vaccine pass venues. Those who get the first dose after February 15th will have to wait until seven days after their second dose in order to use the vaccine pass.

Wednesday, February 16th (second stage of lifting restrictions)

People will again be allowed to eat in cinemas and sports grounds, as well as on trains and planes. This has been banned in order to ensure that people remained masked in indoor spaces

Cafés and bars will not longer be limited to table service only

Concerts and music gigs can once again take place

Nightclubs reopen and the ban on dancing in bars is lifted

Late February/early March…?

Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he hopes some measures can be lifted in schools after they return from the winter holidays, possibly including mask requirements. However this is still in consultation with teachers and health authorities, so exact details are still to be announced.

Schools return on either February 21st, 28th or March 7th depending on the region of France.

Dates for relaxing remaining rules?

The government has not given dates for the lifting of several other restrictions that remain in place in France such as face masks for indoor public spaces.

Masks remain compulsory in all indoor public spaces and on public transport, on pain of a €135 fine.

The vaccine pass currently has no end date, but organisers of the French Open – which takes place in May – are already warning that unvaccinated tennis players will not be able to compete.

The French PM did not lay out any time table for ending the border entry rules that remain in place in France that include obligatory testing for arrivals from certain countries including the UK.