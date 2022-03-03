For members
France moves 29 countries onto travel ‘green list’
France has updated its list of 'green' countries, from which travellers can enter France with no requirement for proof of a Covid vaccination.
Published: 3 March 2022 09:13 CET
UKRAINE
Flight bans, visas and property seizure – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for France?
Over the weekend the EU agreed a further package of measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From flight bans to entry rules and financial sanctions, here's how these will apply to those who are in France or want to come here.
Published: 28 February 2022 10:55 CET
Updated: 28 February 2022 15:04 CET
