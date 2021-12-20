What changes when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?

What is the vaccine pass?

The vaccine pass (pass vaccinal) is a tool that the French government wants to use to replace the health pass (pass sanitaire).

In brief, it requires proof of vaccination to take part in many everyday activities and the French government has been open about the fact that the intention is to push people into getting vaccinated.

Speaking on LCI on Monday, French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said the vaccine pass would lead to a “quasi-lockdown” for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

How will it work?

Currently, you must hold a valid health pass to enter various public venues such as cinemas, cafés, bars, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, museums, nightclubs, concerts and long-distance train travel.

For your health pass to be valid, you must meet one of the following requirements: full vaccination against Covid-19; proof of recent recovery from Covid-19; or evidence of having tested negative for the virus within the previous 24-hours.

For a vaccine pass to be valid, you must simply be fully vaccinated, a negative test will not be accepted. The one infection = one dose rule still applies – this means if you have previously caught the virus, this counts towards the overall number of doses you need to be considered fully vaccinated.

When does it change?

The government wants the vaccine pass to be introduced by the end of January.

However, this is a big change, so it will need to be debated by both the Assemblée nationale and the Senate and receive approval from MPs before it can be brought into use.

How will it work?

Practical details on how it will work will be revealed after the move has been given the go-ahead, but it seems highly likely that the pass will still be used through the TousAntiCovid app.

So for people already using the app with proof of vaccination, probably nothing will change.

There is also an option to show a paper copy of a vaccination certificate at health pass venues.

What counts as fully vaccinated?

From January 15th, everyone over the age 18 who is eligible to receive a booster dose must receive one within a fixed period to be considered fully vaccinated.

You will receive an alert on the TousAntiCovid app when your personal deadline is approaching. This rule already applies to all over 65s and anyone who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) jab.

From January 3rd eligibility for a booster dose (if you were previously vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines) will be four months since your previous injection or infection from Covid. Currently, you only become eligible for a booster after five months.

You currently have seven months since your last injection/infection to get a booster before your health pass is deactivated. The government has yet to publish rules on whether this deadline will be shortened, in accordance with the new earlier eligibility.

What about children?

The health pass already applies to children aged 12-17. The vaccine pass will likely therefore apply to them too. There are no immediate plans to make booster doses a condition of health pass validation for this age group.

The health pass is not required for schools.

What if I am just visiting France?

The health pass is required for everyone in France, even if they are only visiting, and it seems likely that this will also apply to the vaccine pass, although details on this have not yet been published.

Under current rules, if you are visiting France as a tourist, you are able to use the health pass if you are considered fully vaccinated in your home country.

What if I was vaccinated overseas?

If you were vaccinated within the EU, you will have been issued with a EU Digital Covid Certificate with is fully compatible with the French health pass and will also be compatible with a vaccine pass.

For non-EU nationals, you may be required to ask at a pharmacy to access a vaccine equivalency certificate (unless you are from the UK in which case showing proof on your NHS vaccination app is fine).

Vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazenca and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson) and a number of other vaccines (Covishield, R-Covi and Fiocruz) are all valid in France.

Vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation but not by the EMA (Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac) are seen as semi-valid for use in France. This means that if you have had two doses of any of these vaccines, you will need to have a single dose of an EMA approved vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

Sputnik and other vaccines are not recognised in France. You will need to have a full course of EMA approved vaccines in order to use the health/vaccine pass.

If you tested positive for Covid in an EU country, you can currently scan the result (provided you have a paper copy or QR code) into your TousAntiCovid app. This is the equivalent of receiving one dose of vaccine.

If your positive result comes from a non-EU country, you will not be able to scan the code into the app. The rules state that non-EU positive results are not accepted as a vaccine-substitute in France, but some readers have reported taking their results to either a vaccine centre or a pharmacy and having them added to the app by staff there, although this is not the official policy.