Booster shots are already a requirement for people over 65 and those who received the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine who want to continue using the health pass.

People over 65 who received two doses of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after three months have passed since their last shot (the waiting time has been brought down from four months). They must receive a booster within seven months of their last shot for their health pass to remain activated.

If you received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine, you become eligible for a booster one month after your initial injection. If you don’t get a booster dose within two months of your last injection, your health pass will be deactivated.

Changes in January

From January 15th, booster shots will also be required for people aged between 18 and 65 who want to continue using the health pass.

Those who have received two doses of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after three months have passed since their last shot. They must receive a booster within seven months of their last shot for their health pass to remain activated.

The government is seeking to transform the health pass into a vaccine pass by mid-January, meaning that holding a negative Covid test will not be a valid substitute for vaccination when it comes to gaining entry into existing health pass venues.

Changes in February

From February 15th, anyone over 18 will have to receive a booster dose within four months for their pass to remain active.

Eligibility will continue to start at three months since the previous vaccination.

This will leave all adults with a one month period in which to receive a booster before the pass expires.

If for example, you received your second dose on January 3rd 2022, you will become eligible for a booster on April 3rd 2022 and must get the shot before May 3rd 2022 or your pass will be deactivated.

Other useful information

If you are still confused, there is a simulator to tell you when your health pass will be deactivated.

No matter what age you are, if you have proof of having tested positive for covid, this can be integrated into the TousAntiCovid app where the health pass is digitally stored and counts as receiving one dose of AstraZeneca/Pfizer/Moderna vaccine.

Booster doses are currently open to those aged 12-17 who are immunodeficient, suffer from a serious illness or have other co-morbidities. Some public health officials have argued in favour of systematically vaccinating this age group with booster shots. Currently, they are not required for this 12-17 year olds as a condition for holding a valid health pass.

After you receive a booster, your health pass does not update automatically. It is up to you to scan the QR code on the vaccination certificate into the TousAntiCovid app.

If your health pass is deactivated because you failed to receive a booster, it is easily possible to reactivate it by getting the required dose.

If you were vaccinated on the NHS in the UK, you will need to download a new NHS code every 30 days and scan it into the app for the health pass to remain active.

If you are over 65, you do not need to book an appointment to get a booster dose. You can simply walk into any vaccination site and you will be given priority.

TousAntiCovid app users will receive a notification when you become eligible for a booster shot and a further notification when your pass is set to expire.

