Reader question: Can I use a Lateral Flow Test for travel to France?

Question: I’m travelling from the UK to France and I know I need to show a negative test taken within 24 hours of my departure time – but my question is whether I can use a Lateral Flow Test for this or whether it needs to be a PCR test?

PCR tests are always accepted for travel, but since results are needed within 24 hours for UK arrivals, many PCR providers are not able to provide results in time for travel.

The French travel website states that the test for entry can be ‘either a PCR or antigen test’.

So this seems pretty straightforward. However, the UK has different types of Lateral Flow Tests on offer, and not all of them meet the French travel standards, which is why this question doesn’t have a simple answer.

Firstly the UK government is clear – NHS Lateral Flow Tests cannot be used for travel purposes, so you face paying for your test and unlike France, there is no limit set by the government on how much test providers can charge.

The French requirement for tests is that you need a test certificate showing your name, date of birth, type and date of test and of course, the result. QR codes are helpful but not essential as long as the certificate has the necessary information.

This certificate can be presented either on paper, in a digital format or scanned into the French TousAntiCovid app.

UK Lateral Flow Tests come in different forms and not all of them give the required certificate.

If you’re using a home test kit that does not provide a certificate then you cannot simply take the little plastic results strip to the travel terminal with you (for some reason staff aren’t keen on handling something that contains the results of your nasal swab) and a photo of it is not accepted either.

If you book a test described as a travel test or one that includes a ‘Fit to Fly’ certificate that will give you the paperwork you need.

Likewise if you go to a testing centre in an airport or travel hub that offers on-the-spot results for travel you will get the certificate that you need.

In between this is a bit of a grey area as some firms offer tests that you take at home under video supervision – the French requirement is not concerned with the circumstances in which you take the test, but only with having the correct certificate type so in this case you will have to check with the provider to ensure that you get the paperwork you need in order to travel.

