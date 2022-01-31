When will France lift its 24-hour test requirement for travel?

The measures were originally put in place to control Covid cases and curb the spread of the Omicron variant – but with Omicron now making up 98 percent of all cases in France and daily Covid cases standing at around 400,000, are these restrictions likely to be lifted?

The rules

All arrivals into France – vaccinated or not – from orange and red countries (which includes the USA, Australia and Canada) need to show a negative test taken within 48 hours of their departure time.

The traffic light travel map. Map: French Interior Ministry

Unvaccinated travellers face further restrictions and must prove that their journey is essential before being allowed to travel at all.

If you’re coming from the UK the rules are stricter and all arrivals – vaccinated or not – are required present a negative Covid test, taken within the previous 24 hours, before they can board transport for France.

As with orange and red countries, unvaccinated people must prove that their journey is essential – which rules out tourism, family visits and visits from second-home owners.

In all cases the test can be either a PCR or antigen test, but cannot be a home-test kit.

The problems

The 24-hour test requirement is proving a particular travel headache for arrivals from the UK – which includes French residents or French citizens returning from a trip over the Channel.

Unlike France where tests are widely available on a walk-in basis at most pharmacies are are free for fully-vaccinated residents, in the UK travel tests must be booked in advance from private providers. NHS tests cannot be used for travel purposes.

Many people have reported struggling to get results back in time for the 24-hour requirement with some travellers missing departures because their test has not come back.

The best option is on-site testing at airports or transport interchanges with on-the-spot results, although this can be expensive.

Likewise in the US, many readers have reported having to travel long distances from their home to get a test that is both suitable for travel purposes and will give the results in time.

What is changing?

With France now reporting higher daily case numbers than the UK, many British travellers regard the 24-hour testing rule as unfair and unnecessary.

So is it likely to be dropped?

Unlike some countries, France does not have review dates for its travel rules, instead the regulations are reviewed on a rolling basis and are frequently updated.

The change that is under discussion at present is an EU-wide one, in which the European Council proposes a systemic change that would allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel without the need for any further restrictions – including testing or quarantine.

Like all EU proposals that relate to borders, this must be agreed by individual member states. However France has been at the forefront of calling for an EU-wide approach to travel rules, so it seems likely that the French government will agree.

However there is one important caveat to this – it refers only to travel within the EU and Schengen zone, not to arrivals from outside the EU such as the UK, USA and Canada.

When asked by The Local, an EU official told us: “A review of the recommendation on travel from third-countries [non-EU or Schengen zone countries] to the EU is currently under discussion. Therefore, no changes have been made yet.”

France could also decide unilaterally to ease restrictions on arrivals from outside the EU.

In the case of Australia or the USA, recent changes have been in the other direction – Australia was moved from the green to the orange list and the USA was put on the red list.

The UK is currently the only country in the world that France requires a 24-hour test from – although this reflects the volume of traffic between the UK and France as well as their relative Covid situations.

This extra restriction could therefore be dropped and the UK returned to the standard orange list, which drops the test requirement down to 48 hours.

If France wants to introduce this change in time for the February school holidays it has less than a week to do so, as schools in Zone B break up for the February holidays at the end of this week.

The most recent change to the France-UK travel rules was on January 14th, when France lifted its near-total ban on all arrivals from the UK.