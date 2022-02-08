Read news from:
France will lift Covid test requirements for vaccinated travellers

France will soon lift its Covid test requirement for fully-vaccinated travellers, the country's Europe minister has announced.

Published: 8 February 2022 09:48 CET
Updated: 8 February 2022 12:25 CET
Many arrivals into France need Covid tests at present. Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP

Europe Minister Clément Beaune told France 2 TV on Tuesday: “We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant.

“In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people.

“This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures,” he added.

At present fully-vaccinated arrivals into France from within the EU and Schengen zone do not require a test, but all travellers – vaccinated or not – from many non-EU countries including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia need to show a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours in order to enter the country.

French TV station BFM report unnamed government sources saying an announcement will be made next week to end the test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers.

Unvaccinated travellers from orange list countries – which includes most countries outside the EU and Schengen zone – can only enter France if they are travelling for essential reasons, find the full list of accepted reasons HERE. Those who do qualify for travel also need to show a negative Covid test – either PCR or antigen – taken within 48 hours of departure.

This is unlikely to change, but travel could become easier for fully vaccinated travellers if they are no longer required to show a negative test, only proof of vaccination status at the border.

Last week the French government relaxed the rules on UK arrivals, dropping the requirement for a Covid test taken within 24 hours of departure and stipulating a 48-hour test instead. 

We will update our travel section HERE as soon as there is an official announcement.

Once in France, all travellers will need a vaccine pass in order to access venues such as bars, cafés, ski lifts and long distance trains. For many, a booster will be required for the vaccine pass – full details HERE.

LATEST: France scraps 24-hour test requirement for UK arrivals

France has updated its travel rules, meaning that fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK are no longer required to present a negative Covid test taken in the 24 hours prior to arrival, but can instead use a test taken within 48 hours of departure time.

Published: 4 February 2022 13:23 CET
Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP

The test requirement of 48 hours makes it a more practical proposition for many travellers who told us they had struggled to find reasonably-priced tests in the UK that gave results in the required time-frame. 

The change comes into effect immediately and was announced by Alexandre Holroyd, the French MP who represents French people living in the UK and who says he will continue to campaign on travel restrictions.

The test – which is required for all arrivals from the UK whether they are vaccinated or not – can be either a PCR or antigen test, but many types of home test are not accepted.

READ ALSO Can I use a Lateral Flow Test to enter France?

The new rule means that UK travel rules are now the same as many other non-EU countries including the USA, Canada and Australia.

Unvaccinated travellers can only enter France if they fit one of the strict criteria for essential travel, which rules out tourism, family visits and visits from second-home owners. Unvaccinated travellers who do fit the criteria will still need a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours. You can find the full criteria HERE

Fully vaccinated travellers can travel for any reason and at the border need to show only proof of vaccination, a negative Covis test taken no more than 48 hours before departure time and a completed travel declaration. Once in France, there is no requirement to quarantine or take extra tests.

If you’re travelling in the other direction, the UK still requires a post-arrival Day 2 test, but this requirement will be lifted for fully vaccinated travellers on February 11th.

Read the full rules HERE.

Visitors to France are reminded that they will need a vaccine pass in order to access many everyday venues including bars, cafés, ski lifts, restaurants, cinemas, tourist sites, gyms, leisure centres and long-distance trains.

Booster shots are not required to enter France, but may be needed in order to access the vaccine pass – full details HERE.

