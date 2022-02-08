France will lift Covid test requirements for vaccinated travellers

Europe Minister Clément Beaune told France 2 TV on Tuesday: “We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant.

“In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people.

“This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures,” he added.

At present fully-vaccinated arrivals into France from within the EU and Schengen zone do not require a test, but all travellers – vaccinated or not – from many non-EU countries including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia need to show a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours in order to enter the country.

French TV station BFM report unnamed government sources saying an announcement will be made next week to end the test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers.

Unvaccinated travellers from orange list countries – which includes most countries outside the EU and Schengen zone – can only enter France if they are travelling for essential reasons, find the full list of accepted reasons HERE. Those who do qualify for travel also need to show a negative Covid test – either PCR or antigen – taken within 48 hours of departure.

This is unlikely to change, but travel could become easier for fully vaccinated travellers if they are no longer required to show a negative test, only proof of vaccination status at the border.

Last week the French government relaxed the rules on UK arrivals, dropping the requirement for a Covid test taken within 24 hours of departure and stipulating a 48-hour test instead.

We will update our travel section HERE as soon as there is an official announcement.

Once in France, all travellers will need a vaccine pass in order to access venues such as bars, cafés, ski lifts and long distance trains. For many, a booster will be required for the vaccine pass – full details HERE.