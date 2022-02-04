LATEST: France scraps 24-hour test requirement for UK arrivals

The test requirement of 48 hours makes it a more practical proposition for many travellers who told us they had struggled to find reasonably-priced tests in the UK that gave results in the required time-frame.

The change comes into effect immediately and was announced by Alexandre Holroyd, the French MP who represents French people living in the UK and who says he will continue to campaign on travel restrictions.

⚠️Déplacements 🇬🇧 – 🇫🇷 Facilitation supplémentaire : délai de 4⃣8⃣H pour effectuer un test PCR/antigénique pour voyager vers la 🇫🇷 – entrée en vigueur immédiate.

Je poursuis mon travail pour limiter les restrictions aux #frontières.@ConsulFranceUK @AmbColonna @GuillaumeBazard — Alexandre Holroyd (@alexIholroyd) February 4, 2022

The test – which is required for all arrivals from the UK whether they are vaccinated or not – can be either a PCR or antigen test, but many types of home test are not accepted.

The new rule means that UK travel rules are now the same as many other non-EU countries including the USA, Canada and Australia.

Unvaccinated travellers can only enter France if they fit one of the strict criteria for essential travel, which rules out tourism, family visits and visits from second-home owners. Unvaccinated travellers who do fit the criteria will still need a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours. You can find the full criteria HERE

Fully vaccinated travellers can travel for any reason and at the border need to show only proof of vaccination, a negative Covis test taken no more than 48 hours before departure time and a completed travel declaration. Once in France, there is no requirement to quarantine or take extra tests.

If you’re travelling in the other direction, the UK still requires a post-arrival Day 2 test, but this requirement will be lifted for fully vaccinated travellers on February 11th.

Read the full rules HERE.

Visitors to France are reminded that they will need a vaccine pass in order to access many everyday venues including bars, cafés, ski lifts, restaurants, cinemas, tourist sites, gyms, leisure centres and long-distance trains.

Booster shots are not required to enter France, but may be needed in order to access the vaccine pass – full details HERE.