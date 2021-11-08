Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA

Eighteen months after closing its borders to almost all travel by non-US citizens, the USA on Monday began allowing travellers from Europe to enter again – provided they are vaccinated.

From France to the USA

The USA has previously allowed its own citizens to return for any reason, so Americans living in France have been able to travel to see friends and family, but it has not allowed in non-US citizens apart from for essential travel.

This changes from November 8th and now non-US citizens can travel from France for any reason – including holidays – but only if they are fully vaccinated.

The US defines fully vaccinated as;

Vaccinated with a WHO approved vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca)

14 days after the final dose

The US does not give mixed dose vaccines (eg one AstraZeneca and one Pfizer) but it will accept this combination as fully vaccinated.

However it will not accept a single vaccine dose after catching Covid, as is standard practice in France.

US citizens, permanent residents and those travelling to the US on an immigrant visa are not required to show proof of vaccination.

All arrivals into the US need to fill out a travel attestation before boarding.

Find the full details here.

Testing – All travellers over the age of two – US citizens included – must show a negative Covid test before boarding.

If you are fully vaccinated the test must be taken within 72 hours of travel, non-vaccinated people must have a test taken within 24 hours of travel.

The French pharmacy-administered antigen tests are accepted for travel, as well as PCR tests.

Masks/health pass – the USA does not have a national health pass scheme like that in France. Some States have introduced their own health pass, but these are generally aimed at employees rather than needing a pass to access bars or restaurants. Likewise mask rules vary according to the State, but in general are less strict than the French rules.

From the USA to France

The USA is on France’s orange list for travel, which means that fully vaccinated people can travel for any reason, but unvaccinated people can only travel if they fit one of the categories for essential travel.

French citizens and those with permanent residency in France are allowed in under the ‘essential reason’ category, but family visits, tourism and visits from second-home owners are not counted as essential. Find the full list of accepted reasons here.

France counts as fully vaccinated those who

Are vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson)

Are 7 days after their final dose, or 28 days in the case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Have had a single vaccine dose after previously recovering from Covid. Travellers must be 7 days after their dose

Mixed dose vaccines are accepted

Vaccinated – travellers need only to provide proof of vaccination and do not need a Covid test. The CDC vaccination certificate is accepted as proof of vaccination at the border. Travellers must also fill in a declaration stating that they do not have Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with Covid patients – find the form here.

Unvaccinated – travellers must fill in the attestation showing they fit one of the criteria for essential travel, as well as the declaration that they have no Covid symptoms. All travellers over 12 must provide a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours if a PCR test or 48 hours if an antigen test.

Health pass/masks – masks are required on all public transport and in all indoor venues which are not covered by a health pass (for example shops). Individual businesses also have the right to require masks, even if they are covered by the health pass. There are no exemptions to the mask rule and failure to comply can lead to a €135 fine.

The health pass is required to access a wide range of venues in France including bars, restaurants, cafés, tourist sites, cinemas and long-distance train travel. Unlike at the border, the CDC vaccination certificate cannot be used with the health pass, instead those vaccinated in the US must obtain a European QR code – find out how to do that HERE.

EXPLAINED When and where you need a health pass in France