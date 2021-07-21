How people vaccinated in the USA can access the French health passport

From Wednesday, the health passport is required in France to access venues including swimming pools, cinemas and tourist sites. At the beginning of August it is set to be expanded again to cover venues including bars, cafés, sopping centres and long-distance train or bus travel.

READ ALSO When, where and why you need a health passport in France

If you were vaccinated in France it is pretty simple to load your vaccination certificate onto the health passport app – here’s how.

But what about those vaccinated in the USA, either tourists or French nationals or residents who got their vaccinations while in the US?

People vaccinated in the EU have compatible vaccination certificates, while for those in the UK the NHS app is compatible with the French health passport app.

But for those vaccinated in the USA things are a little more complicated, especially as many states do not issue vaccination certificates with QR codes.

However, it’s not an impossible problem.

For entry into France, showing a US vaccination certificate – either on paper or in a digital format – is sufficient if you are ‘fully vaccinated’. In travel terms that means you have had a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson) are at least two weeks after your second dose (or four weeks if you had the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The US is currently on France’s green list, meaning that if you are fully vaccinated you won’t need a Covid test.

Once you are in France, you will need to show the health passport – showing either proof of vaccination, a recent negative Covid test or recent recovery from Covid – to access a number of leisure or cultural venues.

Convert your vaccination certificate to a French one

In certain circumstances it is possible to obtain a French vaccination certificate by showing your US one.

First you need a vaccination certificate that conforms to World Health Organisation standards – showing your name plus details of the date of your vaccination and the batch number used. CDC-issued vaccination certificates comply with these rules.

Then you need a French health professional with access to the vaccination database. This can be anywhere that vaccinations are administered, but probably the most practical option is a pharmacy. The majority of French pharmacies are signed up to administer the vaccine and even quite small towns have at least one pharmacy (look out for the green cross).

Upon presentation of your US vaccination certificate, the pharmacist can then log you into the system and print out a French vaccination certificate, complete with QR code that can be scanned into the French app to give you access all areas while you are in France.

Caveats

However, this is new and it’s not clear at present how widespread the service is and whether all health professionals are aware of it. Several readers of The Local have reported successfully doing this, but it may be that initially not all pharmacies offer the service. It’s not a compulsory health service, so you may need to visit a couple of places before you find someone who is willing to offer it.

The other issue is a French social security number. The system was initially proposed targeting French citizens or residents who were vaccinated while abroad in the US, so the guidance on this refers to showing your carte vitale health card or social security number, which obviously tourists will not have. The Local has requested clarification on whether the exchange can be done without a French social security number.

Show your US vaccination certificate at venues

Getting a French vaccination certificate is easier because it means you can simply swipe the app at every venue that requires it. However if this is not possible, it’s not the end of the world.

The French rules contain a provision to allow the presentation of paper certificates for those people who either don’t own a smartphone or don’t want to use the app, so you are within your rights to show this certificate instead, although it may be slower than scanning a QR code.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said there will be a ‘tolerance’ for people who do not have the QR code necessary to use the French app until the issue of foreign vaccination certificates can be fully addressed.

Talks are ongoing between the EU and USA on harmonising the technology to allow various countries’ apps to scan non-EU certificates.