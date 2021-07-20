When, where and why you’ll need a health pass in France from July 21st

The pass sanitaire, as health passes are known in France, proves that the bearer has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has already recovered from the virus having tested positive more than eleven days and less than six months ago, or has received a negative test result in the past 48 hours.

Where it’s required

From July 21st, health passes are required to enter public cultural and leisure venues that welcome 50 people or more. This applies to venues such as theatres, cinemas, libraries, theme parks, concert halls, festivals, museums and monuments, and takes effect ahead of a wider extension of the health pass rules from August 1st.

The pass previously only applied to events hosting more than 1,000 people.

The Ministry of Sport has said that sports halls, stadiums and swimming pools will be included on the list, as of July 21st.

Employees of these venues have until August 30th to be fully vaccinated. That means, to allow the minimum period between doses, they should get their first jab by August 1st, at the latest, according to government information.

Why it’s being expanded

President Emmanuel Macron defended the tightening of the restrictions after earlier pledging that the health pass would not be required for “everyday activities” by saying he was trying to strike a balance between “protection and freedom, between protecting lives and reopening the country”.

Expanding the use of the health pass was the best way to achieve that balance, he said.

43 French departments had surpassed the alert level of 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, as France attempts to limit the effects of a fourth Covid wave.

For vaccinations, health passes become valid seven days after the second dose. The same period is in force for those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have had a single booster dose of vaccine.

For the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, known as Janssen in France, the period is four-weeks.

From early August, health passes will be required to enter cafés, restaurants, bars, certain shopping centres, hospitals or nursing homes as a visitor, and long-distance travel on trains, planes or coaches.

Those aged between 12 and 17 have until August 30th to be vaccinated before health pass rules apply to them.