FOR MEMBERS

REVEALED: How to get France’s health pass using the UK’s NHS Covid pass

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope
Covid health passTravel news

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
REVEALED: How to get France's health pass using the UK's NHS Covid pass
Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope

After a number of Brits reported being able to scan their NHS Covid certificate into the French health pass on Tuesday, The Local decided to test if it worked. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting the Covid health pass needed for many activities in France.

People visiting or living in France can upload their vaccine certificates, negative test results taken within the previous 48 hours, or positive tests within the past six months to the TousAntiCovid app, which acts as a health pass.

From July 21st, the pass will be required to enter culture and leisure venues with more than 50 people, such as museums and cinemas.

From the start of August, people in France will need to show a health pass to enter cafés, restaurants, bars, shopping centres, hospitals, and long-distance coach and train travel.

But how can foreigners looking to visit France access the country’s health pass?

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for the TousAntiCovid app announced that EU Covid certificates obtained outside of France could now be scanned into the app.

After several people in the UK said they had managed to scan their NHS vaccine certificates, The Local tested it out, and we were able to successfully upload a British certificate to the French app.

This means people vaccinated in the UK will be able to use the French health pass in France from this summer.

Here’s how to convert your NHS vaccine certificate into a French health pass.

STEP 1

Get your NHS Covid pass QR code.

You can access your QR code through the NHS App or on the NHS website. First you will need to log into your NHS account.

Once you are logged in, you can download your health pass. According to the NHS website, “An NHS COVID Pass shows your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination details or test results.”

If you are using the app, you can email the PDF to yourself so you can display it on another device, or print it out, because you will need your phone for the next steps.

You can also request an NHS Covid pass letter online HERE, and it will arrive by post.

STEP 2

Download the TousAntiCovid app.

You can find it on your iOS device HERE, or on Android devices HERE.

This is the app you will use in France to prove you have been vaccinated. The interface should appear mostly in English.

STEP 3

Scan your QR code into the app.

When you open the TousAntiCovid app, click on the option ‘Scan a QR Code’. Then, align the white square with your NHS QR code, which you should have on paper or on another device.

You should receive a message saying “Your health pass is valid with this certificate”. In which case, you’re good to go.

READ ALSO When, where and why you’ll need a health pass in France from July 21st

In theory, when you arrive in France, all you need to do is open the app, and click on “Open my wallet” to access your QR code, which venues will be able to scan.

However, for the moment, there has been no official announcement about whether this works in practice for Brits. The French embassy’s website still says, “For the moment, the NHS’s QR code is not recognised by the TousAntiCovid app, so you will need to show your NHS certificate.”

We will update this article once more information is available.

Eventually, It should be possible to use the app for travel to France.

Vaccinated travellers do not need to show a negative test or quarantine on arrival in France. But they do still need to provide a ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight. This can be found on the French government’s website

Travellers from the UK who are not fully vaccinated must provide a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before departure, and must quarantine for seven days upon arrival.

What to do if it doesn’t work

When The Local tried scanning an NHS certificate, we first received the error message, “Wrong format: This certificate’s format is not correct. Please try to scan it with more light, and moving slowly. And make sure you scan the QR Code of the right document.”

This is because downloaded NHS certificates are only valid for 30 days. So if you are unable to scan your QR code, try downloading a new certificate, which will provide you with a fresh code.

If it still does not work, it is currently possible to use your NHS vaccination certificate as a health pass in France, as long as you have a QR code. This measure was put in place while it was impossible to scan British passes into the French app.

Some people have also reported being able to exchange their British or American certification for a French document which can be scanned into the app, by going into a pharmacy.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

  1. I love in France have my paper certificate and the app Tous Anti Covid downloaded on my iPhone. But what ‘scan’ means exactly I’m not quite sure (duh! I know!). I’ve opened the app, scrolled down to ´ajouter un certificaté’, and found the white square. I’ve tried putting my iPhone with white square over the paper code and waiting, but nothing seems to happen! What am I missing?!

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Students and researchers from ‘red list’ countries call on France to resume issuing visas

Students and researchers from ‘red list’ countries call on France to resume issuing visas

French vaccination centres vandalised as thousands protest health restrictions

French vaccination centres vandalised as thousands protest health restrictions

EXPLAINED: What people vaccinated with Covishield need to know about travel to France
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What people vaccinated with Covishield need to know about travel to France

Unvaccinated travellers to France from UK must show 24-hour test from Sunday

Unvaccinated travellers to France from UK must show 24-hour test from Sunday

How widespread in France is the Beta variant of Covid?

U-turn: UK says English residents returning from France must still quarantine

Petition calls on the UK government to recognise vaccination certificates of Brits living in France

‘I’m a barman, not a policeman’ – French café owners call for delay in implementing health passports