REVEALED: How to get France’s health pass using the UK’s NHS Covid pass

After a number of Brits reported being able to scan their NHS Covid certificate into the French health pass on Tuesday, The Local decided to test if it worked. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting the Covid health pass needed for many activities in France.
Member comments
I love in France have my paper certificate and the app Tous Anti Covid downloaded on my iPhone. But what ‘scan’ means exactly I’m not quite sure (duh! I know!). I’ve opened the app, scrolled down to ´ajouter un certificaté’, and found the white square. I’ve tried putting my iPhone with white square over the paper code and waiting, but nothing seems to happen! What am I missing?!