Health passport: What changes in France on August 1st?

Health passports are already in use in France for venues including cinemas, theatres, tourist sites, swimming pools, gyms, nightclubs concerts and festivals.

However the agreement of both parliaments to the new law clears the way for their use to be greatly expanded from the beginning of August.

The health passport requires one of three things – proof of vaccination, a recent (within 48 hours) negative Covid test or proof of recent recovery from Covid.

For most people, using the TousAntiCovid app will be the most practical option – find out how it works here – but there is also an option to show proof on paper for people who don’t own a smartphone or don’t want to use the app.

For tourists or those who had their vaccines done outside France – click HERE to find out how to convert your certificates for use in France.

Where?

From August, the health passport will be expanded to;

Bars

Restaurants

Cafés (the pass is needed for the interior and exterior seating of cafés, bars and restaurants)

Some shopping centres and malls of more than 20,000 sq m (after a compromise, local préfectures have the final say on which shopping centres will be required to use the health passport)

Hospitals, medical centres and retirement homes (for visitors)

Long-distance travel within France – domestic flights, inter-regional bus travel and TGV or Intercité trains. The pass will not be needed for city public transport networks or local TER trains

It is already required in:

Meeting or conference rooms with more than 50 people

Concert or theatre venues

Cinemas

Festivals

Indoor sports venues including gyms and swimming pools

Outdoor sports venues including stadiums and open-air pools

Games rooms and casinos

Places of worship that are holding cultural events such as concerts (but the pass is not required for religious worship)

Amusement parks and zoos

Museums, galleries and tourist attractions

Open air festivals, concerts and cultural events of more than 50 people

Nightclubs, discotheques and dance venues

Who?

The health passport is required for everyone ever the age of 12.

However, because many young people are not yet fully vaccinated, children between the ages of 12 and 17 will not be required to show the passport until August 30th.

What are the penalties for not using the health passport?

Unlike other French Covid-related rules such as the mask rules, the health passport does not come with fines for non-compliance for members of the public.

Employees of health passport venues need to check your pass on arrival, and without it you can be refused entry.

If businesses are found not to be checking, it is the business that faces sanctions. Originally this was envisaged as a fine and maximum of one-year imprisonment, however this was amended on the law’s passage through parliament so businesses now face civil sanctions including the closure of the business.

What about employees of health passport venues?

The rules on health passports apply to everyone who is in the listed venues – staff or visitors.

This leaves staff with the option of either getting tested every 48 hours – and ‘convenience tests’ for the unvaccinated are set to be charged at €29 for an antigen test or €49 for a PCR test – or getting vaccinated.

The pass will only apply to employees from August 30th, to give them enough time to get fully vaccinated.

After some debate in parliament it was agreed that staff cannot be sacked for refusing to be vaccinated, but cannot come into work. They will first be asked to use their annual holiday leave and then to take unpaid leave, while remaining an employee of the company.

And health workers?

The rules for healthworkers are slightly different as the health passport bill also approves making vaccination compulsory for those working in the health or care sector.

Anyone working in health or care roles, or anyone volunteering to work in the care sector, is required to be vaccinated before September 15th.

Those who refuse cannot work and will not be paid.