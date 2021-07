The French pass sanitaire (heath passport) has been in use since June 9th, but at present is only used to access large events like concerts, sports matches and nightclubs.

However president Emmanuel Macron has announced that over the next month it will be greatly enlarged to include a number of everyday holiday activities such as going to cafés and restaurants, visiting museums and tourist sites and travelling on long-distance train or coach journeys. In short, if you’re in France you are probably going to need it.

What is the health passport?

The health passport can show one of three things – vaccination status, a recent negative Covid test or recent recovery from Covid. You need to be able to prove one of these three things to access venues listed as requiring a health passport.

How does it work?

The passport is on the French Covid tracker app Tous Anti Covid. For people who were vaccinated in France this is pretty simple – you scan the QR code on your vaccination certificate into the app and that generates a code which you can use to access any location. For the full guide to how the app works, click HERE.

Likewise, people who got a Covid test in France can scan their result into the app, although the test result is only valid for 72 hours, so you will need to repeat this every three days if you want to rely on testing.

People who don’t have a smartphone can show the paper version of their vaccination or testing certificates to gain access.

What about tourists and visitors?

But if you’re only visiting France and had your vaccinations or tests in another country, things are a little more complicated.

The Tous Anti Covid app is available in the app store and works on non-French smartphones. If your phone settings are to English, the app will largely appear in English on your phone.

If you had your vaccines or tests in the EU or Schengen zone, you should have a certificate with a QR code and thanks to the EU digital health pass scheme these can be recognised in France.

If your certificate comes from outside the EU, then things could be a little more complicated as so far non-EU countries such as the UK, USA and Canada are not aligned with the EU scheme, so the app will not be able to scan your QR code.

There is a option to present paper certificates, designed to be used by those who do not have smartphones, although this may involve a longer wait to gain access to the venue.

However, ministers have previously stated that all certificates must have QR codes, which could present a problem for visitors from countries such as the USA, which does not routinely issue vaccination certificates with QR codes.

The Local has requested clarification on this issue.

When does it come into force?

The health passport is already in use, but at present only for a limited number of venues, but its use is being expanded.

Now – required for access to any venue that has more than 1,000 people and for access to nightclubs

From July 21st – required to access any cultural or leisure space that hosts more than 50 people, for example cinemas, theatres, art galleries, museums and large tourist sites.

From the beginning of August – required to access bars, cafés, restaurants, hospitals or nursing homes as a visitor, and shopping centres. People will also need the pass if travelling on a long-distance trip by rail or coach. This measure still needs to be debated in parliament so an exact date has not been fixed.

We will update this story when we have clarity on the issue of non-EU vaccination certificates.