US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Travel news

Share this article
US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

Fully vaccinated travellers from Europe will be able to visit the US from the start of November after the White House announced on Monday it was lifting is travel ban after 18 months.
The United States announced on Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new “consistent approach” would take effect in “early November”.

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Effectively the change means vaccinated travellers from Europe will be able to once again visit the US.

US nationals living in Europe and their close family members had been able to travel home across the Atlantic despite the ban but the strict rules had caused misery for many.

European countries have long since opened their borders to vaccinated American tourists, but despite diplomatic pressure in recent months the government in Washington had refused to reciprocate the move until now.

At the end of August the EU removed the US from its travel safe list. Following this move several European countries banned unvaccinated travellers from the US.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Fully vaccinated travellers from France still face quarantine in England if they had mixed dose

Fully vaccinated travellers from France still face quarantine in England if they had mixed dose

Travellers from Europe to England face fewer Covid tests as UK eases border rules

Travellers from Europe to England face fewer Covid tests as UK eases border rules

Night bus: How to travel the length of France for less than €15

Night bus: How to travel the length of France for less than €15

12 hidden gems open to visitors on France’s heritage days

12 hidden gems open to visitors on France’s heritage days

France’s SNCF ends free last-minute refunds on train tickets

Passport stamps: What British residents in the EU need to know when crossing borders

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I use my French vaccine certificate access bars and restaurants in Switzerland?

French train operator SNCF launches new season ticket for remote workers