Paris Metro strike called as workers battle for higher pay

A joint statement from the CGT, FO, Unsa, Solidaires and La Base unions – all the unions representing workers at the RATP group – has called for a one-day strike on Friday, February 18th.

RATP covers all the city’s Metro, tram and bus services and some of the suburban RER trains. Other RER routes, and the regional Transilien trains, are run by SNCF so will not be affected by Friday’s strike.

RATP management has proposed a 0.4 percent pay increase, according to the statement, which the unions do not think is enough.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“The profits generated by RATP since 2015 exceed €1 billion. Those of 2021 will be around €200 million,” said the joint statement.

The hardline CGT union is demanding a three percent pay rise for its workers.

Workers in essential sections such as transport are required to give 48 hours notice if they intend to follow calls to strike. RATP will then use the advance notice to prepare a reduced timetable of services, which is usually published the evening before the strike.