STRIKES

Paris Metro strike called as workers battle for higher pay

Commuters in Paris face a transit strike next week as unions representing all city public transport workers call for a walk-out in a dispute over pay.

Published: 8 February 2022 16:19 CET
Workers on Paris Metro, bus and tram services will walk out. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

A joint statement from the CGT, FO, Unsa, Solidaires and La Base unions – all the unions representing workers at the RATP group – has called for a one-day strike on Friday, February 18th.

RATP covers all the city’s Metro, tram and bus services and some of the suburban RER trains. Other RER routes, and the regional Transilien trains, are run by SNCF so will not be affected by Friday’s strike.

RATP management has proposed a 0.4 percent pay increase, according to the statement, which the unions do not think is enough.

“The profits generated by RATP since 2015 exceed €1 billion. Those of 2021 will be around €200 million,” said the joint statement.

The hardline CGT union is demanding a three percent pay rise for its workers.

Workers in essential sections such as transport are required to give 48 hours notice if they intend to follow calls to strike. RATP will then use the advance notice to prepare a reduced timetable of services, which is usually published the evening before the strike.

PARIS

Greater Paris to get cable car to connect city suburbs

The first ever cable car service in the greater Paris region will connected two of the city's suburbs in just 17 minutes, according to newly-released plans.

Published: 2 February 2022 11:31 CET
The France's first urban cable car was inaugurated in Brest in 2016.
The France's first urban cable car was inaugurated in Brest in 2016. The Val-de-Marne département outside of Paris is set to acquire one of its own. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

Work on the line, which will connect the southern Parisian suburbs of Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, is set to begin in March.

Known as Câble 1, this project will cover 5 stations and is aimed at providing “a concrete answer to the daily transport difficulties of residents of these Val-de-Marne communes,” according to Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM)- the regional public transport authority. 

A map shows the planned route of a cable car service in the Val-de-Marne département outside of Paris.

A map shows the planned route of a cable car service in the Val-de-Marne département outside of Paris. Source: IDFM

Each cabin will contain space for ten people sitting down and will be carried dozens of meters in the air above the streets below. In total, the line will run 4.5km – a distance it will cover in just 17 minutes. It is unlikely that anyone will be able to use the line until 2025. 

IDFM said that the project, which is set to cost €132 million, will represent an “attractive and innovative mode of public transport,” for some 20,000 local residents. 

In an interview with Le Parisien IDFM director, Laurent Probst, said that the service would have a capacity of up to 1,600 passengers per hour. 

49 percent of the finance for the Câble 1 service will come from the Ile-de-France regional authorities, 30 percent from the Val-de-Marne département and 21 percent from the national government. 

A legal challenge that claimed the cable cars would pass too close to people’s homes and infringe on their right to privacy, is set to be thrown out of court. 

The design plans have been revised to ensure that the cabines would pass higher above houses and to increase the distance of the stations to houses. Floors of the cabins will be opaque, meaning passengers can’t look directly down at residents below. 

Construction schedule

Below is the provisional construction schedule according to IDFM.

  • March 2022: Foundation laying and rerouting of network 
  • 2023 – 2024: Civil engineering works begin, pylons erected, cable cars connected
  • 2025: Câble 1 enters service

IDFM say that a dozen other cable car projects are currently under consideration. 

Similar urban cable car systems already exist in Brest and Grenoble. 

