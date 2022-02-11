Read news from:
Masks, tests and sports: France to relax Covid protocol in schools

The French Education Minister has updated Covid rules, with the most significant changes affecting primary school pupils, teachers and parents.

Published: 11 February 2022 12:50 CET
Covid protocoles in French schools are being relaxed. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

The French Education Minister, Jean Michel Blanquer, has announced a relaxation of Covid protocol in primary schools, which will come into effect when pupils return to class after the February holidays.

“We are in a situation to be able to proceed with easing,” he said. 

Primary schools will move from a level 3 covid protocol to level 2. This means:

  • Children will be allowed to mix with others of their own age group – rather than being confined to mixing with their own class;
  • Children will not have to wear masks while outside;
  • Inside sports are allowed once again (except for contact sports), even without a mask.

Middle schools and high schools are already on a Level 2 Covid protocol. 

Classes restart on February 21st for children in Zone B, on February 28th for children in Zone A and on March 7th for those in Zone C.  

A map shows France's different schooling zones.

A map shows France’s different schooling zones. Source: service-public.fr

From February 28th, pupils in all schools who are a contact cases will only need to take two Covid tests – one (PCR or antigen) on the day of infection alert and another (self-test, PCR or antigen) two days later. Previously, a third test had to be taken on Day 4.

Pupils under the age of 12 who test negative on the day of their contact are allowed to return to school on the condition that they take a Day 2 test. Those who don’t take tests are required follow distance learning for seven days. 

The rule is a little different for contact case children over the age of 12. If unvaccinated, they must self isolate and take a  test on Day 7 before returning to class. 

From February 21st, parents of children under the age of 12 will no longer need to sign an attestation sur l’honneur declaring that these tests have been taken. 

“This system will make the life of parents and teachers easier,” said Blanquer. 

PROTESTS

Paris police ban ‘freedom convoy’ protest against France’s anti-Covid curbs

Paris police have said they would ban the 'freedom convoy', inspired by protests against Covid measures in Canada, from the French capital.

Published: 10 February 2022 09:18 CET
Paris police said on Thursday they would ban the so-called “freedom convoys” inspired by a truckers’ protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa.

“There will be a special deployment… to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban,” the city’s police force said in a statement.

The Convoi de la liberté (freedom convoy) is organised by several groups who are opposed to Covid-related health measures such as vaccine passes and mask mandates.

The force recalled that people blocking roads faced up to two years in prison, a fine of €4,500 and a three year driving ban.

Paris’ move comes after a number of convoys of cars, vans and motorbikes set off from around France on Wednesday, inspired by the two-week blockade of central Ottawa by truckers angry at testing and vaccine requirements for crossing the border with the US.

Eyhande Abeberry, 52, a participant at the send-off in the southern city of Bayonne, told AFP that the government’s vaccine pass for access to much of public life was “an aberration”.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said he recognised the public’s “weariness” with infection control measures, but insisted that France had been among the European countries with “the fewest restrictions that infringe on citizens’ freedom”.

More than 300,000 people joined a Facebook group promoting the event. It is unlikely that all of these people will physically take part. 

Recent protests against the vaccine pass and other health measures, some of which were organised by ‘yellow vest’ groups, have been attracting only small numbers.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that she “understood” the protesters’ goals, saying that it was “another form of the yellow vests” demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron that rocked France in 2018.

Organisers hoped to launch five convoys from various regions of France, which would converge in Paris on Friday. From there, the convoys were supposed to set off for Brussels, aiming to arrive on Monday, February 14th. 

