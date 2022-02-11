BREAKING: France scraps Covid test requirement for all vaccinated travellers

Currently arrivals from within the EU do not require a test, but travellers coming from almost all non-EU countries, including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, need to present a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of departure.

However on Friday the government announced it was scrapping that requirement, saying: “proof of vaccination will be sufficient to come to France whatever country you are coming from, just as it was before the spread of the Omicron variant”.

The change comes into effect at 00.01am on Saturday, February 12th.

Announcing the change, the statement from Prime Minister Jean Caxtex’s office said: “In view of the new phase of the pandemic characterised, in most countries, by the predominance of the Omicron variant and a high level of vaccination, the government has decided to lighten the health control system at the borders, particularly for vaccinated travellers.”

Travellers who are aged 12 and over, are not fully vaccinated and are coming from a country on the orange list (which includes the UK, and USA) cannot travel to France unless they have an essential reason – click HERE for the full list of accepted reasons.

Those who do qualify for travel will need to show a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of their departure date, and quarantine on arrival in France.

A booster shot is not required to enter France, but may be needed to get a vaccine pass for entry to venues including bars, cafés and ski lifts.

The French change comes one day after the UK’s travel rules also changed, lifted the requirement for post-arrival tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

Vaccinated travellers can now travel between France and the UK with no testing required at all.

France on Friday also announced an easing of its mask rules and a more relaxed health protocol for schools, in addition to the planned changes to health rules that come in next week.