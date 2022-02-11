Read news from:
BREAKING: France scraps Covid test requirement for all vaccinated travellers

The French government has announced the end of the requirement for a negative Covid test for all fully-vaccinated arrivals into the country.

Published: 11 February 2022 20:42 CET
Passengers board a Eurostar train at St Pancras International station in London on December 17, 2021, the final day before new restrictions are imposed on travelers to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. - France has announced that from Saturday the obligation to justify "compelling reasons" for travel from and to the United Kingdom, with the approach of the end-of-year holidays, because of the Omicron variant, which is developing at high speed in the UK. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Currently arrivals from within the EU do not require a test, but travellers coming from almost all non-EU countries, including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, need to present a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of departure.

However on Friday the government announced it was scrapping that requirement, saying: “proof of vaccination will be sufficient to come to France whatever country you are coming from, just as it was before the spread of the Omicron variant”.

The change comes into effect at 00.01am on Saturday, February 12th. 

Announcing the change, the statement from Prime Minister Jean Caxtex’s office said: “In view of the new phase of the pandemic characterised, in most countries, by the predominance of the Omicron variant and a high level of vaccination, the government has decided to lighten the health control system at the borders, particularly for vaccinated travellers.”

Travellers who are aged 12 and over, are not fully vaccinated and are coming from a country on the orange list (which includes the UK, and USA) cannot travel to France unless they have an essential reason – click HERE for the full list of accepted reasons.

Those who do qualify for travel will need to show a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of their departure date, and quarantine on arrival in France.

A booster shot is not required to enter France, but may be needed to get a vaccine pass for entry to venues including bars, cafés and ski lifts.

EXPLAINED How does the French vaccine pass work?

The French change comes one day after the UK’s travel rules also changed, lifted the requirement for post-arrival tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

Vaccinated travellers can now travel between France and the UK with no testing required at all. 

READ ALSO The vaccine pass rules for travelling to France with children

France on Friday also announced an easing of its mask rules and a more relaxed health protocol for schools, in addition to the planned changes to health rules that come in next week

COVID-19 RULES

IN DETAIL: How France will relax face mask rules in February

The French government has announced the relaxation of Covid face mask rules - here's what changes and when.

Published: 11 February 2022 14:37 CET
When

In light of falling Covid cases, the French government has announced that it will relax mask wearing rules from Monday, February 28th. 

Where?

Masks will no longer be obligatory in venues that require visitors to show a vaccine pass – bars, restaurants, cafés, ski lifts, cinemas, theatres, tourist sites, large events, gyms, concert halls and libraries.

They will still be required for all indoor spaces that do not require a vaccine pass, such as shops and workplaces.

Masks will still be required on all public transport – even on the long-distance routes for which a vaccine pass is required.

Nightclubs, which are set to reopen on February 16th, will have to maintain mask-wearing rules until the relaxation on February 28th. 

Vaccine pass

Remember that you can only enter a vaccine pass venue if you have:

  • Proof of full vaccination (including a booster if you are over 18)
  • A certificate of recent recovery from Covid – full details on how to get that HERE
  • An attestation de contre-indication – this is a certificate stating that you cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This must conform to the French QR code format – full details HERE

Local rules and recommendations  

It has not been necessary to wear a mask outside since February 2nd – although it is still recommended that people wear masks when meeting in large groups. 

Local authorities have the right to impose their own mask wearing rules. If you are unsure about the situation in your area, check with the local mairie (town hall) or prefecture. 

Likewise private businesses are legally entitled to make mask-wearing a rule.

In addition to the mask-wearing rules, France is also lifting some of its other strict Covid-related rules on a rolling timetable. 

CALENDAR When does France lift its Covid rules

What other changes take place on this date? 

The testing protocol for people who have come into contact with someone infected with Covid, a cas contact in French, is to be relaxed at the end of February. 

You will still need to take an antigen or PCR test on the day you come into contact with an infected person (or as soon as you realise this was the case). But instead of two follow-up self-tests on Day 2 and Day 4, you will only need to take the Day 2 test. 

If your self-test is positive, you will need to take an antigen or PCR test to confirm the result. If this indicates that you are still positive, you will need to self isolate. 

If you are a contact case but fully vaccinated and test negative after your initial test, there is no need to self-isolate. If you are a contact case but not fully vaccinated, the current rules state that you need to respect a seven-day quarantine and that you should test at day zero and again on day seven. A negative test is required to leave isolation after that period.

