STRIKES
What to expect from the February 7th strike in France
February 7th marks the third day of mass strike action in the ongoing battle between the French government and unions over pension reform. From planes and trains to school, ski lifts and power cuts - here's what to expect on Tuesday.
Published: 2 February 2023 15:58 CET
A protester holds a smoke bomb in front of an anticapitalist banner during a demonstration on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on January 31, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
POLITICS
Macron vs the unions: What happens next in France?
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing his biggest standoff with France's trade unions since coming to power in 2017, with the outcome of a series of strikes and protests seen as decisive for both sides.
Published: 2 February 2023 13:47 CET
