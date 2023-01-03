Read news from:
5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

The French government is set to announce a major reform of the country's pension system - here's what is proposed and why it will affect you, even if you're not entitled to a French pension.

Published: 3 January 2023 13:04 CET
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will lay out full details of the pension reform on January 10th. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

What?

Emmanuel Macron’s government is set to announce a major overhaul of the French pension system.

The reform is complicated, and many of the details are still under discussions, but it comes in two parts – streamlining and simplifying the current system for calculating pensions and raising the retirement age from 62.

How?

France’s pension system is a contribution based one – everyone working in France has pension contributions automatically deducted from their earnings each month into a government-administered scheme. When they get to retirement age, their monthly pension is then calculated based on their contributions.

However at present there are dozens of different pension ‘regimes’ based on employment type, some of which have extra perks such as allowing for early retirement.

The government wants to streamline this into a single system that is the same for everyone.

Controversially, they also want to raise the current retirement age from 62 – although whether it rises to 64 or 65 is still under discussions.

When?

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne is currently in talks with unions and opposition politicians, and she will present the final details of the reform proposal on Tuesday, January 10th. It will then be brought to the Council of Minsters on January 23rd and then debates will begin in parliament.

Borne says that the government wants the measure passed and coming into effect “at the end of the summer”.

Why should I care?

Many foreigners in France will not be directly affected by this change, if they have not worked in France for long enough to qualify for a French pension (for example people who retire to France), so this can all seem a bit academic.

But it will likely affect you anyway for one simple reason – strikes.

The reform is hugely controversial and unions are already laying out plans to “mobilise” against it.

December 2019 and January 2020 saw the longest continuous transport strikes since 1968 and that was also over pension reform – in that case the less controversial aspect of the reform which did not include pension age.

Once the full details of the reform are unveiled on January 10th, expect a response from unions and political opponents that includes mass demonstrations and strikes – the latest polling suggests that around 70 percent of French people oppose the reforms. 

French PM says planned retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’

The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said on Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions.

Published: 3 January 2023 09:54 CET
During an interview about pension reform with Franceinfo, the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, said that the planned new retirement age 65 is “not set in stone,” adding that “other solutions” could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

The interview on Tuesday morning came one week ahead of the official presentation of the pension reform legislation before France’s parliament. 

The prime minister also responded to concerns regarding whether the government planned to increase the required number of years worked in order to qualify for “a full pension”. She said that this would not rise above 43 years. 

“No one will have to work 47, or 48 years,” Borne clarified to Franceinfo. 

The prime minister also said that the age of retirement for someone who “has not had a full career” would remain at 67 years.

She did not specify whether the reforms would involve a uniform increase to the minimum pension paid out to workers who primarily held minimum wage jobs throughout their careers, saying that there would be debate on this part of the bill and that she had “no doubt there would be proposals in that direction.”

She also said that the plan would be presented to the cabinet on January 23rd before being debated in parliament in the beginning of February.

The full details of the pension reform — whose flagship policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected out of hand by the unions — are to be unveiled on January 10th, Borne confirmed.

The French PM was set to meet with representatives from labour unions later in the day on Tuesday and on Wednesday, after her interview with Franceinfo.

The revamp was supposed to have been announced in mid-December but Macron, whose ruling party lost its overall parliament majority in parliamentary elections last year, delayed the announcement to allow further talks.

Borne’s comments came shortly after President Emmanuel Macron’s New Year’s address, where the president reaffirmed his determination to enact pension reform. Specifically, the French president hopes to raise the legal retirement age and to extend the number of years worth of contributions to qualify for a full pension.

France’s largest and most influential unions promised in December that there would be “strong mobilisation” should the “government remains stubborn on its pension reform project.” 

Unions staged huge protests and strikes when the reform was first attempted two years ago, before the government abandoned it as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the world in early 2020.

Macron’s overhaul would be the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

