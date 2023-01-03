5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

What?

Emmanuel Macron’s government is set to announce a major overhaul of the French pension system.

The reform is complicated, and many of the details are still under discussions, but it comes in two parts – streamlining and simplifying the current system for calculating pensions and raising the retirement age from 62.

How?

France’s pension system is a contribution based one – everyone working in France has pension contributions automatically deducted from their earnings each month into a government-administered scheme. When they get to retirement age, their monthly pension is then calculated based on their contributions.

However at present there are dozens of different pension ‘regimes’ based on employment type, some of which have extra perks such as allowing for early retirement.

The government wants to streamline this into a single system that is the same for everyone.

Controversially, they also want to raise the current retirement age from 62 – although whether it rises to 64 or 65 is still under discussions.

When?

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne is currently in talks with unions and opposition politicians, and she will present the final details of the reform proposal on Tuesday, January 10th. It will then be brought to the Council of Minsters on January 23rd and then debates will begin in parliament.

Borne says that the government wants the measure passed and coming into effect “at the end of the summer”.

Why should I care?

Many foreigners in France will not be directly affected by this change, if they have not worked in France for long enough to qualify for a French pension (for example people who retire to France), so this can all seem a bit academic.

But it will likely affect you anyway for one simple reason – strikes.

The reform is hugely controversial and unions are already laying out plans to “mobilise” against it.

December 2019 and January 2020 saw the longest continuous transport strikes since 1968 and that was also over pension reform – in that case the less controversial aspect of the reform which did not include pension age.

Once the full details of the reform are unveiled on January 10th, expect a response from unions and political opponents that includes mass demonstrations and strikes – the latest polling suggests that around 70 percent of French people oppose the reforms.