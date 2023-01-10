Read news from:
Key points: French government unveils plan to raise retirement age to 64

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday unveiled details of the government's delayed - and highly controversial - reform of the pension system.

Published: 10 January 2023 18:08 CET
Unions rallying against proposed changes to the French pension system. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

Originally due to be announced in mid December, the government had delayed in order to have further consultations with political opponents and unions leaders in a (probably doomed) attempt to bring them on board with the reforms.

Presenting the outlines of the government’s plans on Tuesday after months of suspense, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that doing nothing about projected deficits for the pension system would be “irresponsible”.

“It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system,” she said.

Here are the main parts of the plan announced on Tuesday;

Retirement age of 64 – this was undoubtedly the most controversial part of the reform, and a retirement age of 65 was initially envisaged. The government appears to have compromised on this, but the raising of the pension age from the current 62 is still likely to be unpopular.

Gradual implementation – Borne said: “I say clearly, no, this project will not be implemented overnight: the retirement age will be raised gradually, over a period of eight years.” The age will be raised gradually by three months at a time, reaching 64 in 2030.

Exceptions for people who start work early – the retirement age will remain at 58 for those who started working before the age of 16. For those who started between 16 and 18, it will be from 60. And for those who started between 18 and 20, it will be 62.

Final age of 67 – conversely, there is also an upper age for those who start work late – for example after completing long higher education courses. French workers normally have to pay a minimum number of contributions (amounting to 43 years of work for most people) in order to secure a full pension, but they can retire at 67 even if they have not completed the minimum number of payments (the system is different for those who have worked and contributed to a pension in another country).

Exceptions for certain professions – certain active or dangerous professions will keep a retirement age of 62, for example firefighters and members of the military.

End of ‘special regimes’ – The ‘special regimes’ that certain workers enjoyed that gave them earlier retirement ages and other privileges will end. Among those affected are train drivers and employees of the Paris public transport network, gas and electrical engineers and notaires. 3It is a question of fairness,” said Borne.

Increased minimum pension – pensions in France are based on contributions, but there is a minimum level and anyone whose pension is below that is entitled to top-ups. This minimum will be raised to 85 percent of minimum wage, which would be €1,200 a month based on the current minimum wage. 

Borne has previously laid out the timetable for the political process – the detailed plans will go before the Council of Ministers on January 23rd and then proceed to parliament for a (likely extremely fraught) debate at the start of February. The stated aim is to have the reforms passed and in place by September 1st.

However, there is likely to be plenty of opposition – both from opponents in the parliament and on the street.

The Macron government lost its majority in the June parliamentary elections, so in order to get this bill passed it will either have to make a deal with a rival party – most likely the centre-right les Républicains – or resort to the emergency power known an Article 49.3 to push it through without a majority vote.

Even before the details of the plan were revealed, unions had threatened ‘mobilisation’ in January, so expect demonstrations and strikes in the weeks to come.

Borne also acknowledged widespread public opposition to the changes and a looming battle with trade unions who are expected to announce strikes later on Tuesday.

“I’m very aware that making changes to our retirement system is causing anxiety and fears among French people,” she told the press conference.

All attempts over the past 30 years to reform the pension system have been controversial, leading to the two longest-running strikes in the post-war period in 1995 and again in 2019/20. 

The French pension system is currently in credit, but predicted to go into debt next year, a situation that is predicted to worsen as the population lives longer. According to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the pension system would have a deficit of €13.5 billion by 2030 if nothing was changed. 

DRIVING

France’s speed camera cars: Where are they and how can you spot them?

The Local answers your questions about the private 'speed camera vehicles' in circulation across France, as well as where you are most likely to be flashed by them.

Published: 10 January 2023 12:38 CET
France's speed camera cars: Where are they and how can you spot them?

In addition to fixed cameras and gendarmes operating speed checks, there is another way that speeding drivers can be caught in France – the so-called ‘radar cars’. 

In 2015, the French government began gradually transferring the operation of speed camera cars from police to private companies, and in an interview with the Le Parisien, France’s new head of road safety, Florence Guillaume revealed that at the start of 2023 there were 381 mobile radar cars in circulation on French roads.

Who is operating this type of vehicle?

Of the 381 vehicles, 223 were, as of January 6th, being operated by private companies, and the remaining 158 cars were being driven by law enforcement. Those vehicles being driven by law enforcement will eventually entrusted to private companies.

Where are they being operated?

According to 20-minutes, 59 French départements have no speed camera vehicles – these départements are mostly in the south, centre-east and Paris area. 

As for France’s other 39 départements most operations take place in the north-west. In 2021, the vehicles captured over 400,000 cars speeding in the Manche and Îlle-et-Vilaine départements, compared with 8,000 in Haute-Marne.

The cars will eventually be operated across France.

As for the types of roads, 71 percent of tickets issued by the speed camera vehicles were for roads with a maximum speed of 70 km/h, and 26 percent were on roads going up to 90 km/h, with only a tiny proportion of tickets issued on autoroutes.  

How can I recognise the cars?

While some vehicles are operated by gendarmes and police and are therefore marked, many are run by private companies who operate unmarked cars. For this reason, it is not possible to say exactly which make or model drivers should expect to see.

If you are caught speeding by one of these vehicles, you likely will not see a flash. Instead, you will receive your fine in the mail. 

What is the goal of the speed camera cars?

Guillaume explained to Le Parisien that the intention is for the entire fleet of radar cars to eventually be “transformed into outsourced driving mode” to free up time for law enforcement officers so they can focus on other tasks, such as alcohol and drug testing drivers potentially under the influence.

Eventually, the vehicles will be able to “operate for six to even eight hours.” Currently, they operate for an average of an hour and a half. 

In theory, the cars are intended to be deployed on routes with high accident rates to help encourage an “overall reduction in speed,” Guillaume explained to Le Parisien.

How effective are they?

In 2021, the radar vehicles counted 538,000 speeding offences in the French départements where the vehicles are in operation.

The radar in these cars is intended to target drivers who are speeding well-above the limit. Thus, the technical margin is 10km/h, for speed limits below 100 km/h, and a margin of 10 percent for speed limits above 100km/h. In comparison, fixed speed cameras have a margin of five percent for such roads.

How do motorists feel about them?

The head of the League to Defend Drivers (Ligue de défense des conducteurs), Alexandra Legendre, denounced the road safety plans, telling Le Parisien that the safety policy would “essentially trap drivers who were going only one to two kilometres over the speed limit.” Legendre added that the vehicles will be an “additional stress factor for the French, who are, for the most part, far from being ‘mademen’ behind the wheel.”

Others, like the head of the “40 Millions d’Automobilistes” group, Pierre Chasseray, have decried the plans to outsource operations of these cars to private entities. “We should not put a road safety weapon in the hands of private companies whose drivers will have no way of stopping a driver acting recklessly on the road in front of them.”

However, some defend the use of the mobile cameras, like the president of The League against Road Violence, Jean-Yves Lamant, who expressed his support for the vehicles during an interview with Le Parisien.

“The number one factor in fatal [road] accidents is speeding, so we must do everything we can to fight this scourge,” Lamant said.

Lamant added that France has recommitted itself to halve the number of road deaths by 2030, and in his view this can only be achieved by “adopting a whole series of effective measures, including speed cameras.”

