France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

France's unions have declared a 'first day of mobilisation' against proposed pension reforms - so what can we expect from the strikes?

Published: 11 January 2023 10:34 CET
A man leads demonstrators holding torches and a banner that reads, 'let's raise salaries not the retirement age', in reaction to the proposed pension reforms in Perpignan, southern France: Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday the full details of the government’s plan to reform the pension system, including raising the pension age from 62 to 64. And just hours later, France’s eight biggest unions announced a strike.

When?

The strike day announced is Thursday, January 19th, however it is described as “the first day of strikes and demonstrations”, so it’s likely there will be more to come.

Which workers?

All eight of France’s main unions are backing the strike, which means that turnout is likely to be significant.

It is not yet clear which sectors will be affected, but staff on the national rail system SNCF and Paris public transport network RATP were the backbone of the 2019/20 pension strikes, so it is highly likely that they will strike, bringing heavy disruption to Paris public transport and rail services across the country on January 19th.

Air and ferry travel was largely unaffected by the 2019/20 pension strikes, but it is not yet clear whether airline or port workers will take action this time.

Teachers are also likely to strike.

Unions are calling on all workers to “mobilise strongly across the country and take part in the union-organised events” so it’s likely that multiple sectors will be affected.

More detail will be released nearer the time, but essential workers like rail staff must give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike – transport operators then release strike timetables 24 hours in advance showing which services will be running.

We will update our strike sector HERE with all the latest.

Is it only January 19th?

Unions are determined to fight the proposed pension reforms, while the government is equally determined to push it through – so it looks set for a long conflict and further strike days seem likely.

On Saturday, January 21st there will be a demo in Paris against the reforms – the exact time and route is still to be confirmed, and there may be demos in other cities too. 

We will update this story as more information is released.

French unions call January strike action against pension reform

France's eight main trade unions called for a day of strikes and protests in January against pension reform announced by the French government.

Published: 10 January 2023 19:57 CET
Updated: 10 January 2023 22:27 CET
The one-day strikes on January 19th aim to “kick off a powerful movement for pensions in the long term”, said a joint statement from the unions whose leaders met on Tuesday evening in Paris to plan their next steps.

It is not yet clear how many people will join the strikes and which services will be affected.

It will be the first time in 12 years — since the last pension changes — that all of France’s unions are united, with the head of the more moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, calling the reform “one of the most brutal of the last 30 years.”

The headline of the government’s proposals is raising the pension age from 62 to 64. 

Philippe Martinez the head of the hardline CGT union said: “We are determined that this bill does not pass and it will not pass through parliament.

Martinez was angry that his union’s ideas had been rejected during consultation with the government.

“We participated in the consultation, we made proposals, we presented points of view on long careers, hardship, but they did not change anything.

He said the fact unions were all unanimously against the plan meant a “maximum of workers” would be on strike.

Laurent Escure from the UNSA union said: “People will two fewer years to enjoy their retirement, enjoy their children, their grandchildren. This is why there is such strong desire among the public that the reform is massively rejected.”

“There will no doubt be protests and actions every day in companies, local administrations, in front of schools, hospitals and I invite everyone to show their dissatisfaction simply by putting up posters on their car or their business,” he added.

READ ALSO: Key points – France unveils plan to reform pension system

Presenting the outlines of the government’s plans on Tuesday after months of suspense, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that doing nothing about projected deficits for the pension system would be “irresponsible”.

“It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system,” she said.

Major disruption is expected in the coming weeks, with opinion polls showing that around two thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age and most would support protests.

Despite pledges to raise the minimum pension to nearly €1,200 a month, left-wing opponents say the reform is unfair because it will disproportionately affect unskilled workers who started their careers early, sometimes in their teens.

French economist and author Thomas Piketty wrote in Le Monde newspaper at the weekend that the projected savings of 20 billion euros a year by 2030 “will weigh down entirely on the poorest”.

The once-mighty French unions are also in steady decline and have repeatedly lost out in their struggles with Macron.

“If they lose this battle again, if they get nothing on the pension issue, it will be complicated for them to manage the aftermath,” said Stephane Sirot, a historian and author specialising in the French labour movement.

