France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday the full details of the government’s plan to reform the pension system, including raising the pension age from 62 to 64. And just hours later, France’s eight biggest unions announced a strike.

When?

The strike day announced is Thursday, January 19th, however it is described as “the first day of strikes and demonstrations”, so it’s likely there will be more to come.

Which workers?

All eight of France’s main unions are backing the strike, which means that turnout is likely to be significant.

It is not yet clear which sectors will be affected, but staff on the national rail system SNCF and Paris public transport network RATP were the backbone of the 2019/20 pension strikes, so it is highly likely that they will strike, bringing heavy disruption to Paris public transport and rail services across the country on January 19th.

Air and ferry travel was largely unaffected by the 2019/20 pension strikes, but it is not yet clear whether airline or port workers will take action this time.

Teachers are also likely to strike.

Unions are calling on all workers to “mobilise strongly across the country and take part in the union-organised events” so it’s likely that multiple sectors will be affected.

More detail will be released nearer the time, but essential workers like rail staff must give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike – transport operators then release strike timetables 24 hours in advance showing which services will be running.

We will update our strike sector HERE with all the latest.

Is it only January 19th?

Unions are determined to fight the proposed pension reforms, while the government is equally determined to push it through – so it looks set for a long conflict and further strike days seem likely.

On Saturday, January 21st there will be a demo in Paris against the reforms – the exact time and route is still to be confirmed, and there may be demos in other cities too.

We will update this story as more information is released.