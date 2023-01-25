For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What to expect from strike action in France during the February school holidays
Several French unions have filed strike notices for February, with some aiming to target to busy February holiday period - here's what you can expect.
Published: 25 January 2023 15:13 CET
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally called by French trade unions in Lille, northern France (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
For members
PROPERTY
France brings in new tax declaration for property-owners
If you own property in France - either a main residence or a second home - you will now have to complete an extra tax declaration after changes to the tax system. Here's how it works.
Published: 25 January 2023 12:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments