Calendar: French pension strike dates
French unions have promised 'the mother of all battles' as they mobilise against planned reforms to the pension system - here's the actions announced so far.
Published: 13 January 2023 11:11 CET
French refinery workers strike and threaten blockades as pension battle heats up
French refinery workers have announced a series of strikes the threatened to "shut down refineries", raising the spectre of more fuel shortages as the battle over pension reform heats up.
Published: 12 January 2023 08:56 CET
