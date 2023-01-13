Calendar: French pension strike dates

The French government on Tuesday announced its long-awaited pension reform, and within hours unions had called strikes.

The pension reform includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64, but also scraps the ‘special regimes’ that allowed some workers – mostly in the public sector – to retire early. For this reason public sector workers are likely to be especially militant in the upcoming dispute.

New dates for strikes, protests and other actions are still being announced, we will update this article with new information as it comes.

January 19th – all eight of France’s trades union federations have called for a strike on Thursday, January 19th. Strikes notices are still being filed but we know that rail workers, Paris public transport workers, teachers, public officials, theatre and music venue employees, truck drivers, oil refinery workers and bank staff will all walk out, so expect a lot of disruption on that day.

READ ALSO What services will be affected on January 19th?

January 20th onwards – while most unions have filed one-day strike notices, some have filed ‘unlimited’ notices, which means that their actions will continue after the one-day strike is over – drivers including truck drivers have called for unlimited action, as have workers at France Télévisions.

January 21st – a demonstration is planned for Paris against the pension reform, exact time and route are still TBC

January 26th and 27th – oil refinery workers belonging to the CGT union will be taking part in the January 19th strike, but have also announced extra dates, including a 48-hour strike starting on January 26th. As well as walking out from work they have also threatened blockades – a similar action in October caused filling stations across the country to run dry.

February 6th, 7th and 8th – the CGT oil refinery workers will also strike for 72 hours from February 6th, and have not ruled out extending their action beyond these three days.