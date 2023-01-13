Read news from:
STRIKES

Calendar: French pension strike dates

French unions have promised 'the mother of all battles' as they mobilise against planned reforms to the pension system - here's the actions announced so far.

Published: 13 January 2023 11:11 CET
The French government on Tuesday announced its long-awaited pension reform, and within hours unions had called strikes.

The pension reform includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64, but also scraps the ‘special regimes’ that allowed some workers – mostly in the public sector – to retire early. For this reason public sector workers are likely to be especially militant in the upcoming dispute. 

New dates for strikes, protests and other actions are still being announced, we will update this article with new information as it comes.

January 19th – all eight of France’s trades union federations have called for a strike on Thursday, January 19th. Strikes notices are still being filed but we know that rail workers, Paris public transport workers, teachers, public officials, theatre and music venue employees, truck drivers, oil refinery workers and bank staff will all walk out, so expect a lot of disruption on that day.

READ ALSO What services will be affected on January 19th?

January 20th onwards – while most unions have filed one-day strike notices, some have filed ‘unlimited’ notices, which means that their actions will continue after the one-day strike is over – drivers including truck drivers have called for unlimited action, as have workers at France Télévisions.

January 21st – a demonstration is planned for Paris against the pension reform, exact time and route are still TBC

January 26th and 27th – oil refinery workers belonging to the CGT union will be taking part in the January 19th strike, but have also announced extra dates, including a 48-hour strike starting on January 26th. As well as walking out from work they have also threatened blockades – a similar action in October caused filling stations across the country to run dry.

February 6th, 7th and 8th – the CGT oil refinery workers will also strike for 72 hours from February 6th, and have not ruled out extending their action beyond these three days. 

STRIKES

French refinery workers strike and threaten blockades as pension battle heats up

French refinery workers have announced a series of strikes the threatened to "shut down refineries", raising the spectre of more fuel shortages as the battle over pension reform heats up.

Published: 12 January 2023 08:56 CET
Similar strikes and blockades by refinery workers in 2022 saw petrol stations across the country run dry and drivers queuing for hours to fill up their cars.

Similar strikes and blockades by refinery workers in 2022 saw petrol stations across the country run dry and drivers queuing for hours to fill up their cars. 

The CGT union representing refinery workers has called for a series walkouts in a statement issued on Thursday.

The union announced a 24-hour work stoppage on January 19th – the day that workers in several other sectors across France plan to strike – as well as a 48-hour stoppage on January 26th, to be followed by a 72-hour stoppage on February 6th.

In response, the national union coordinator for French oil giant, TotalEnergies, Eric Sellini, told AFP that these actions would result in “lower throughput” and “the stoppage of shipments.”

READ MORE: France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

Additionally, the CGT union representing refinery workers said that the strike could be renewable, and according to Le Parisien, the union has threatened “if necessary” the “shutdown of refining facilities.”

Regarding the other oil sector unions, such as CFE-CGC, FO and CFDT, they have echoed the national call to walkout January 19th, according to Le Parisien.

Oil refineries workers are among those who currently enjoy ‘special regimes’ that allow them to retire early – something that will end for new employees if the pension reform plans are passed. 

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday the full details of the government’s plan to reform the pension system, including raising the pension age from 62 to 64. And just hours later, France’s eight biggest unions announced strike action for January 19th. 

READ MORE: Key points: French government unveils plan to raise retirement age to 64

Strikes at oil refineries in October lasted for nearly a month and caused many filling stations to close and significantly disrupted fuel supplies across France

