LATEST: French unions announce March strike date

The eight union federations on Thursday made a fresh strike announcement – for a day of demos and strikes on Tuesday, March 7th.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the announcement of another strike day, this time for Thursday, February 16th.
The next strikes are therefore; Saturday March 11th, Thursday February 16th and Tuesday March 7th.
And if you’re confused, keep an eye on our strike calendar for all the latest.
The March strikes – coming after schools return from the February holidays – are expected to follow the standard pattern of disruption on public services including trains and city public transport, coupled with demos in towns and cities.
However the more radical unions are calling for a change of tactics and the declaration of open-ended strikes and direct action such as blockades. Turnout at protests on Saturday may prove crucial in the future direction of the conflict.
READ ALSO Why Saturday may be the ‘crunch day’ for French pension strikes
Member comments