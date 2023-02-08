BREAKING: French unions announce extra strike day

The one-day strike on Thursday, February 16th, will be the fifth strike day since unions began their campaign to thwart Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the French pension system, including raising the pension age from 62 to 64.
Saturday, February 11th, had already been announced as a day of strikes and mass demos.
On Wednesday the eight French union federations announced an extra date – Thursday, February 16th.
It is likely that services including public transport will see severe disruption on this day, as they have on the previous one-day actions.
Keep up with the latest in our strike section HERE, and our strike calendar: French pension strikes – the dates to remember.
Member comments