French unions call ‘rolling strikes’ for March

The ongoing battle between French unions and the government has so far taken the form of a series of one-day strikes.
However three calls have now been issued for rolling strike actions in March – these cover workers on the Paris public transport system, Paris waste collection workers and – announced on Friday – a renewable strike in the chemical sector, including workers at the country’s oil refineries.
Of these, action at the oil refineries is likely to have the biggest impact – a similar period of renewed strikes and blockades at the end of 2022 saw filling stations across the country run dry, as deliveries could not leave the refineries.
The next national one-day strike is on Tuesday, March 7th, once schools across the country are back from their winter break.
However, the hardline CGT union has called for oil refineries workers to walk out and stay out from March 6th, while the strike notices for Paris transport workers and rubbish collectors are ‘renewable’ from March 7th.
So far other industries, such as rail workers and teachers, have indicated that they will keep to the one-day action.
The new strike calls seem to represent a split in the movement between the hardline unions such as the CGT and the more moderate unions, who have been focusing on one-day actions.
