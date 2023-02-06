For members
STRIKES
LATEST: How Paris transport will be hit by Tuesday’s pension strikes
Tuesday, February 7th marks a third day of mass strike action in protest at planned pension reforms in France. Here's how the strike will impact services in the French capital Paris.
Published: 6 February 2023 11:23 CET
Passengers look at information screens as the traffic is disrupted at Gare du Nord train station on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests against the government's pension reform plan, in Paris (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
STRIKES
New showdown for France’s Macron as pension reform hits parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron's government faces a crunch week of defending its contested pension reform, with fireworks expected in parliament and mass strikes and demonstrations planned on the streets.
Published: 6 February 2023 09:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments