Heat, health, history and heritage: 6 essential articles for life in France

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe’s recorded history, with the continent suffering blistering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission’s satellite monitor said on Thursday.

‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

All around Europe energy bills are soaring, while customers in France are among the best protected from spiralling bills, thanks to the government price shield – but rules on immigration, tax and work mean that spending the winter in France to avoid big bills may not be feasible for many.

Reader question: Can I spend the winter in France to avoid huge energy bills?

France is finalising plans for its regular flu vaccination campaign, which this year will be combined with booster shots of the Covid vaccine – here’s what you need to know about getting your shots.

Explained: France’s plan for autumn flu and Covid vaccine campaigns

As students in France head back to the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year, Education Minister Pap Ndiaye has announced a series of plans to address shortcomings in the French education system.

One of his top priorities: increasing English-language learning.

France to launch ’emergency’ English learning plan for schools

A lot of exciting and interesting things have happened in France – from the arrival of Rollo the Viking in Paris in about 900 to the invention of the bikini in 1949 – but French history has also proved a fertile breeding ground for myths and legends. Here, in roughly chronological order, are the 22 biggest myths from France’s history.

22 of the biggest myths about French history

Next weekend, it’s the European Journées du patrimoine, when thousands of France’s historic buildings, cultural centres and museums throw open their doors – many of them free of charge. Here’s our pick of a few of the thousands of places to visit around the country.

12 places to visit on France’s Heritage Days