LIVING IN FRANCE

Heat, health, history and heritage: 6 essential articles for life in France

From a record-breaking summer to questions about staying in France this winter, via flu and Covid-19 jabs, and historical myths - here are more must-reads from The Local.

Published: 11 September 2022 08:49 CEST
Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe’s recorded history, with the continent suffering blistering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission’s satellite monitor said on Thursday.

‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

All around Europe energy bills are soaring, while customers in France are among the best protected from spiralling bills, thanks to the government price shield – but rules on immigration, tax and work mean that spending the winter in France to avoid big bills may not be feasible for many.

Reader question: Can I spend the winter in France to avoid huge energy bills?

France is finalising plans for its regular flu vaccination campaign, which this year will be combined with booster shots of the Covid vaccine – here’s what you need to know about getting your shots.

Explained: France’s plan for autumn flu and Covid vaccine campaigns

As students in France head back to the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year, Education Minister Pap Ndiaye has announced a series of plans to address shortcomings in the French education system.

One of his top priorities: increasing English-language learning.

France to launch ’emergency’ English learning plan for schools

A lot of exciting and interesting things have happened in France – from the arrival of Rollo the Viking in Paris in about 900 to the invention of the bikini in 1949 – but French history has also proved a fertile breeding ground for myths and legends. Here, in roughly chronological order, are the 22 biggest myths from France’s history.

22 of the biggest myths about French history

Next weekend, it’s the European Journées du patrimoine, when thousands of France’s historic buildings, cultural centres and museums throw open their doors – many of them free of charge. Here’s our pick of a few of the thousands of places to visit around the country.

12 places to visit on France’s Heritage Days

MONEY

Revealed: The cheapest French supermarkets

As the cost of living continues to rise, consumers in France are keeping an ever-closer eye on their weekly shopping bill - and bargain hunters may be keen to know there are still some decent savings to be had if they shop around their local supermarkets.

Published: 9 September 2022 16:34 CEST
Eight years ago, The Local reported for the first time on a supermarket-by-supermarket comparison of consumer shopping prices.

Back then, French consumer watchdog UFC-Que Choisir found that Leclerc was the cheapest supermarket in France. At the other end of the scale, Monoprix was the most expensive.

Their conclusions were based on a basket of 78 goods, which included Yoplait yoghurt and L’Oreal shampoo, as well as numerous other everyday items. A lot of things change in eight years – not least the price of products. But, according to UFC-Que Choisir, Leclerc is still the cheapest supermarket in France.

Their most recent price comparison was based on a basket of 98 products from national brands and distributors, including fresh non-dairy, dairy products, sweet groceries, savoury groceries, drinks, frozen foods, and hygiene products.

Secret shoppers compared prices at 1,006 stores across the country belonging to the chains Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Cora, Colruyt, E.Leclerc, Intermarché and System-U (which owns the Super-U and Hyper-U brands).

There remain notable regional differences in prices, as there were eight years ago. Those who live in western France – particularly those in Brittany, Pays-de-la-Loire, and Nouvelle Aquitaine, the historic strongholds of Leclerc’s stores – generally enjoy the cheapest supermarket prices.

Those who live in the the greater Paris Île-de-France region or Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (which contains the French Riviera) will find neighbourhood superstores are more expensive than elsewhere in the country.

Of the more-than 1,000 stores visited, the cheapest for the 98-product basket was a Leclerc store in Hauts-de-France, which came in at €328. The most expensive was a Casino in Hérault, where the same basket of goods cost €460.

Prices were also collected from the 4,885 drive-thru sites of the same chains. On the whole, prices were the same for products ordered online for collection – but Casino shoppers may be interested to know that the price for a basket of goods via its drive-thru operation came in some 9 percent cheaper than when bought in store – €371 compared to €408.

UFC Que-choisir collated their data in an interactive map to make it possible to compare supermarkets near you. Click here

