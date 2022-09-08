For members
12 places to visit on France’s Heritage Days
The Journées du patrimoine (heritage days) are when thousands of France's historic buildings, cultural centres and museums throw open their doors - many of them free of charge. Here's our pick of some places to visit.
Published: 8 September 2022 12:41 CEST
Marseille's Fort Saint-Nicholas (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)
Fall festivals: What’s on around France in autumn 2022
Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do in France - here's our pick of the festivals and events around the country in September, October and November.
Published: 8 September 2022 11:00 CEST
