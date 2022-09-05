Read news from:
Reader question: Can I spend the winter in France to avoid huge energy bills?

All around Europe energy bills are soaring, while customers in France are among the best protected from spiralling bills, thanks to the government price shield - but rules on immigration, tax and work mean that spending the winter in France to avoid big bills may not be feasible for many.

Published: 5 September 2022 12:57 CEST
In France gas prices are frozen at 2021 levels until at least the end of the year. Photo by BARBARA SAX / AFP

Obviously a lot depends on your personal circumstances – maybe you already own property in France, perhaps you have a friend or family member in France who is prepared to put you up for the winter, or perhaps you have a short term tenancy in your home country that you can cancel.

However, before you consider any of this, you need to look at France’s rules on immigration, tax and work.

Immigration

Here a lot depends on where you are from – if you have a passport from an EU country, then under freedom of movement you have the right to move to France with fairly minimal paperwork.

For non-EU citizens like Brits, however, it’s more complicated.

Since Brexit the 90-day rule applies – you can find a full explanation of the rule HERE, but in brief you either need to limit your visits to 90 days in every 180 or get a visa.

The 90-day limit obviously rules out spending the whole winter in France, although you could just come here for three months during the coldest months, provided you haven’t already used up some of your 90 days with trips earlier in the year – and it’s important to note that the 90-day rule applies to time spent anywhere in the EU/Schengen zone, not just France.

If you want to stay longer than that, you will need a visa and you will need to decide whether you apply as a worker, self-employed, retired etc – full details HERE.

Visas come with a fee – usually €99, plus extra costs for having documents translated and trips to your nearest French consulate.

Work

If you are retired then this won’t affect you, but if you are of working age then you need to consider how you will support yourself in France, and again this comes down to which passport you have.

EU citizens have the right to both live and work in France, but non-EU citizens will probably need a visa if they intend to work.

If you are here under the 90-day rule you cannot work in France, since you are classed as a visitor. Likewise certain visa types, like the visitor visa, require you to undertake not to work while you are in France.

The two main visas for people who intend to work in France are the employee visa – which you need a job offer from a French company in order to get – and the self-employed visa. This visa type requires, among other things, a full business plan and financial details. 

So what about remote working? This is a bit of a grey area and plenty of people might log on to their laptop and do a bit of work for their employer back home while they are on a short visit to France.

If, however, you intend to stay longer in France then factors like the nature of your work, the length of your stay and your tax situation all determine whether this is allowed or not – full details HERE.

Tax

Which brings us to tax. The French government’s position is that if you spend more than six months of the year in France then you are a resident, and all residents in France are required to file the annual tax declaration.

So while spending the winter in France might not affect that, if you also had a few weeks here during the summer you could find yourself slipping over the limit and being considered a tax resident.

Tax residency rules apply to everyone, including EU citizens.

Find out more about tax obligations HERE.

ENERGY

French towns cut opening hours of pools, museums, and ice-rinks to save energy

Across France, local authorities are announcing their plans for cutting their energy usage this winter.

Published: 5 September 2022 12:10 CEST
As France prepares for a winter of ‘energy sobriety,’ cities and towns across the country are attempting to come up with energy-saving techniques.

The French government aims to cut the country’s energy usage by 10 percent in two years, and by 30 percent by 2030. The initial reaction is the deal with the shortage of Russian gas this winter, but in the linger term France wants to cut its energy usage to fight climate change.

Businesses have until the end of September to come up with their own energy-saving plans, while local authorities are also looking at ways to save energy.

Museum closures

Strasbourg is hoping to decrease its energy consumption by at least ten percent, but according to Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, this still might not be enough to stop the city’s energy bill from increasing fivefold.

“We would go from an energy budget of €12 million per the year to more than €60 million if we do not take any measures,” said Barseghian to Franceinfo.

READ MORE: French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

In response, the mayor will plans to order museums to close two days a week instead of one. While this might elicit negative responses from some, the mayor reassured Strasbourg residents that “big exhibitions” will run six days a week, and that museums will “obviously continue to welcome schoolchildren.” 

Ice rinks and pools

In the Hérault region, Stéphane Rossignol, the mayor of the town La Grande-Motte, has taken aim at ice rinks and public swimming pools. 

The mayor said that residents will still be able to swim seven days a week, but the city will introduce more frequent closures. “There will be a day and a half of closure per pool per week,” explained Rossignol to Franceinfo.

Rossignol is not the only mayor looking into the energy costs from ice rinks. 

In Royan, located south of La Rochelle on France’s west coast, the mayor, Patrick Marengo, has decided to close ice rinks this winter.

Marengo told France bleu that “we can’t keep skating, not at the expense of our planet”.

Instead, he has proposed less energy-intensive activities for this winter that will still allow residents to exercise in the cold weather. Roller skating and cross-country skiing on a synthetic track will be offered as alternatives. Marengo estimates this measure will save the city over €70,000 on its overall budget.

Turning down the temperature in high schools

In Brittany, the head of the regional council, Loïg Chesnais-Girard found that public office buildings only represent a few thousand square metres in the region, while high schools represent over two million square metres.

In response, Chesnais-Girard has proposed dropping the temperature in Breton high schools by one degree, bringing the thermostat down to 19C instead of 20C.

“[The plan] will concern all public buildings in the region, but high schools represent much more space,” said Chesnais-Girard to Franceinfo, adding that his goal is to lower the energy bill by seven percent.

19C is the guideline temperature proposed by the French government for maximum efficiency – but while it is compulsory for government offices, private businesses, public spaces and individuals are only advised to turn the heating down.

Lights

Local authorities in Lille recently announced plans to stop lighting up public buildings at night.

