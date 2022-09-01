For members
FRENCH HISTORY
22 of the biggest myths about French history
From the guillotine to the croissant, Marie Antoinette to Josephine Baker (as well as that story about Napoleon and the pig) French history is rife with misconceptions, misunderstandings and myths.
Published: 1 September 2022 15:13 CEST
All photos: AFP
FRENCH HISTORY
French history myth: Croissants are French
They don't appear on the flag, but the delicious buttery breakfast pastry is definitely an unofficial symbol of France - but is a croissant actually French?
Published: 31 August 2022 11:19 CEST
