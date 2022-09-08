Read news from:
‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history, with the continent suffering blistering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission's satellite monitor said on Thursday.

Published: 8 September 2022 16:45 CEST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 17, 2022, a tactical firefighter sets fires to burn a plot of land as firefighters attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

The five hottest years on record have all come since 2016 as climate change drives ever longer and stronger hot spells and drier soil conditions.

And that created tinderbox forests, increasing the risk of devastating and sometimes deadly wildfires.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said temperatures in Europe had been the “highest on record for both the month of August and the summer (June-August) as a whole”.

Data showed August was the hottest on the continent since records began in 1979 by a “substantial margin”, beating the previous record set in August 2021 by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 Fahrenheit). Temperatures from June through to August 2022 were 1.34C hotter than the historical 1991-2020 average, while August itself was 1.72C higher than average.

READ ALSO: ‘A code red’: Will Europeans change their habits after climate crisis reality check?

An aerial view taken on August 4, 2022 in Les Brenets shows the dry bed of Brenets Lake (Lac des Brenets), part of the Doubs River, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, as much of Europe bakes in a third heatwave since June. – The river has dried up due to a combination of factors, including geological faults that drain the river, decreased rainfall and heatwaves. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

That puts summer in Europe well within the temperature range at which the Paris Agreement on climate change seeks to limit global heating.

The 2015 accord commits nations to cap average global temperatures at “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and to strive for a safer guardrail of 1.5C.

Although satellite data only stretches back a few decades, a Copernicus spokeswoman told AFP the service was confident that 2022 was the hottest summer in Europe going as far back as 1880 — at the early stage of the industrial age.

Europe has been battered by a string of heatwaves this year, with temperature records tumbling in many countries and the mercury topping 40C for the first time in Britain.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said last month that 2022 was already a record year for wildfires, with nearly 660,000 hectares torched in Europe since January.

‘Summer of extremes’

CAMS said fires in France had seen the highest levels of carbon pollution from wildfires since records began in 2003.

The EU said last month that the current drought parching the continent was the worst in at least 500 years.

The European Commission’s Global Drought Observatory latest bulletin said 47 percent of the continent is currently covered by drought warnings — meaning the soil is drying out.

An additional 17 percent is under drought alert, meaning that vegetation is showing signs of stress, fuelling concerns about the continent’s autumn harvest.

“An intense series of heatwaves across Europe, paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways,” said senior C3S scientist Freja Vamborg.

“Data shows that we’ve not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old.”

On a global level, August 2022 was the joint warmest August on record. The average temperature was 0.3C higher than the 1991-2020 average for the month, the monitor said.

French towns close pools, museums, and ice-rinks to save energy

Across France, local authorities are announcing their plans for cutting their energy usage this winter.

Published: 5 September 2022 12:10 CEST
Updated: 6 September 2022 10:59 CEST
French towns close pools, museums, and ice-rinks to save energy

As France prepares for a winter of ‘energy sobriety,’ cities and towns across the country are attempting to come up with energy-saving techniques.

The French government aims to cut the country’s energy usage by 10 percent in two years, and by 30 percent by 2030. The initial reaction is the deal with the shortage of Russian gas this winter, but in the linger term France wants to cut its energy usage to fight climate change.

Businesses have until the end of September to come up with their own energy-saving plans, while local authorities are also looking at ways to save energy.

Museum closures

Strasbourg is hoping to decrease its energy consumption by at least ten percent, but according to Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, this still might not be enough to stop the city’s energy bill from increasing fivefold.

“We would go from an energy budget of €12 million per the year to more than €60 million if we do not take any measures,” said Barseghian to Franceinfo.

READ MORE: French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

In response, the mayor will plans to order museums to close two days a week instead of one. While this might elicit negative responses from some, the mayor reassured Strasbourg residents that “big exhibitions” will run six days a week, and that museums will “obviously continue to welcome schoolchildren.” 

Ice rinks and pools

So far at least 30 cities across France have seen pools close due to energy constraints.

Vert Marine, the operator of over 90 establishments of aquatic centres and pools, announced in a press release on Sunday that they had closed the largest aquatic centre in Limoges, the ‘Aquapolis’ due to increases in energy costs. The group said price increases “no longer allow us to manage the facilities in an economically balanced and socially sustainable manner.”

Other towns, meanwhile, are cutting opening hours.

In the Hérault region, Stéphane Rossignol, the mayor of the town La Grande-Motte, has taken aim at ice rinks and public swimming pools. 

The mayor said that residents will still be able to swim seven days a week, but the city will introduce more frequent closures. “There will be a day and a half of closure per pool per week,” explained Rossignol to Franceinfo.

Regarding ice rinks, Mayor Rossignol is not the only city official to looking into the energy costs from the winter skating centres. 

In Royan, located south of La Rochelle on France’s west coast, the mayor, Patrick Marengo, has decided to close ice rinks this winter.

Marengo told France bleu that “we can’t keep skating, not at the expense of our planet”.

Instead, he has proposed less energy-intensive activities for this winter that will still allow residents to exercise in the cold weather. Roller skating and cross-country skiing on a synthetic track will be offered as alternatives. Marengo estimates this measure will save the city over €70,000 on its overall budget.

Turning down the temperature in high schools

In Brittany, the head of the regional council, Loïg Chesnais-Girard found that public office buildings only represent a few thousand square metres in the region, while high schools represent over two million square metres.

In response, Chesnais-Girard has proposed dropping the temperature in Breton high schools by one degree, bringing the thermostat down to 19C instead of 20C.

“[The plan] will concern all public buildings in the region, but high schools represent much more space,” said Chesnais-Girard to Franceinfo, adding that his goal is to lower the energy bill by seven percent.

19C is the guideline temperature proposed by the French government for maximum efficiency – but while it is compulsory for government offices, private businesses, public spaces and individuals are only advised to turn the heating down.

Lights

Local authorities in Lille recently announced plans to stop lighting up public buildings at night.

