TRAVEL NEWS
Do post-Brexit travel rules apply to Brits living in France?
Travel for Brits is more complicated since Brexit, but are you exempt from the extra restrictions if you live in France? Whether you're visiting the UK or travelling within the EU, here are the rules that apply to you.
Published: 28 July 2022 14:58 CEST
If you're a resident of France, some travel rules are different for you. Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP
ECONOMY
Warning: 6 of the most common scams in France to watch out for
From computer hacking to phone calls, a new report reveals that scams and frauds are unfortunately on the rise in France and the criminals are getting more sophisticated - here are some of the most common frauds to be aware of.
Published: 28 July 2022 11:15 CEST
