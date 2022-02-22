For members
BREXIT
Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK?
It's not unusual for Brits to bring a little taste of home when they travel to France, whether it's 'proper' teabags, a jar of Marmite or a ham sandwich for the journey - but some of these treats are banned since Brexit. Here's a look at what you can bring in.
Published: 22 February 2022 09:58 CET
Is the delicious salty spread/foul black concoction (delete as appropriate) allowed into France? Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP)

READER INSIGHTS
Readers reveal: What makes the quality of life in France so high
Good cheese, comprehensive healthcare and friendly neighbours - The Local's readers reveal the reasons for their great quality of life in France.
Published: 21 February 2022 17:16 CET
